Last year the Greenville Lions had Ennis down 25-7 in the second quarter of their district football game before the other Lions rallied to win, 32-25.
The two teams will battle again tonight at Ennis in a District 8-5A-II finale. The opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lion Memorial Stadium.
Both teams are assured of playoff berths. Ennis, 7-0 for the season, will go in as the top seed from 8-5A-II and the 4-3 Lions will go on as the fourth seed and will take on Lucas Lovejoy in a bi-district playoff at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Lovejoy.
The atmosphere for this game is much like it was last year. Ennis had already locked up the district title by the time the two teams played and the Lions had locked up the fourth seed. This game also doesn’t affect the final standings in 8-5A-II.
“We’re looking at it as a practice game against the best team in the state,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “It gives us something to work on. The main thing is we want to be prepared for Lovejoy.”
Ennis is ranked No. 1 among the 5A-II teams by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” The host Lions have won 18 of their last 19 games with the only loss in the state quarterfinals in overtime last year to eventual state champion Aledo. This year Aledo’s ranked No. 2 behind Ennis.
Ennis never led last year’s game until the final 42 seconds when 6-2, 240-pound senior running back Jarius Jones powered in from 2 yards for the winning touchdown.
Greenville built its early lead with touchdown passes of 13 and 42 yards from quarterback Brandon Stephens to wide receiver Shawn Brown, plus touchdown runs of 11 yards by Miles Denson and 1 yard by Stephens, who limped off the field. Stephens did not play the second half as a precaution as Ennis limited the Lions to only one first down and 21 total yards in the second half.
“Brandon could have come back,” said Duke after that game. “I don’t know if it was really worth it.”
Greenville’s success in last year’s game has given the Lions some confidence in a game against a powerful team that has outscored the opposition 379-98 this season.
“We did (almost win last year) and I think that’s the way we’re looking at it,” said Duke. “We gave them all they wanted. I think we have the playmakers to do that (again this time).”
Stephens has thrown for 1,137 yards and 11 touchdowns this season with only two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 437 yards and seven TDs.
Denson, who lines up at wide receiver and running back, leads the Lions in rushing (66-669, 10 TDs) and is second in receiving 17-261, 1 TD).
Brown, who is averaging 27.4 yards per catch, leads the Greenville receivers with 20 catches for 549 yards and nine TDs.
Quarterback Collin Drake, who led the Ennis comeback last year, has thrown for 1,484 yards and 20 TDs with only two interceptions. He’s rushed for 368 yards and five TDs.
Dee Johnson leads the Ennis rushers with 511 yards and seven TDs and Laylon Spencer leads the receivers with 34 catches for 600 yards and eight TDs.
“There’s just a little bit of buzz playing the No. 1 team in the state,” said Duke. “We want to have a good showing.”
