A busy volleyball schedule is to continue today at home for the 12-3 Greenville Lady Lions.
The Lady Lions, who missed two weeks of action due to COVID-19, played four matches last week including three during the weekend. They beat Forney in three sets last Tuesday, lost in three sets at Highland Park on Friday, beat Royse City in four sets on Saturday and then outlasted North Forney in five sets on Saturday evening.
They fell for the second time this season to Highland Park, this time 25-19, 25-12, 25-20. Jenna Wade led the Lady Lions in kills with eight, while Brooke Hutchings and Allie Johnson finished with five each. Sydney Walker set for 18 assists. Laney Himes led in digs with 14 and Walker finished with eight.
Greenville spiked Royse City, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13. Kelsi McNair led in kills with 18 and Hutchings added 11. Hutchings served for six aces. Walker set for 23 assists and led in digs with 16. Maci Wiliams finished with 11 digs and Himes added nine.
Greenville outlasted North Forney 25-18, 12-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13. McNair led in kills with 12, followed by Wade with nine and Alyssa Mitchell with eight. Walker recorded 32 assists. Himes led again in digs with 24, followed by Walker with 23, McNair with 22, Hutchings with 20 and Maci Williams with 12.
The Lady Lions are to play 5-11 Mesquite Poteet at 5 p.m. in the Lions Den.
The Lady Lions were state ranked up until their second loss against Highland Park.
