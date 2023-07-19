The Bomb Squad, a team from Greenville, recently won a national championship in girls softball.
The Bomb Squad won the Fastpitch America Softball Association Gulf Coast Nationals 8-and-under championship at a tournament in Galveston.
“Congratulations to this amazing group of young ladies on winning nationals,” wrote Bomb Squad coach Chris Williams. “This group has grown a lot over the past year and I am so proud of them. Thanks to our coaches, two team moms, all the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and everybody who have followed us this past year and cheered us on.”
The team won by scores of 12-5 over Magnolia Elite, 17-9 over the ETX Stix, 11-8 and 13-7 over the Hot Shots, 10-9 and 12-9 over Texas Intensity and 14-10 over The Intruders.
“Thanks to our Athletic Director at GHS (Greenville High School) Coach Duke for allowing us to use the facilities at the high school to get these girls better every practice,” wrote Williams. “This 8U season has been one heck of a season for these girls and so much fun! We are now on to 10U and ready to learn and compete in the fall.”
The players on the team are from Greenville, Royse City, Lone Oak, Emory, Farmersville, Mesquite, Sulphur Springs, Paris and Frisco.
The team will be moving up to the 10-and-under division for next season.
"We are looking for three to four girls to complete our roster," writes Williams.
The parents of players interested in trying out can contact Williams at 903-244-6530.
