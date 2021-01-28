CRANDALL — The Greenville Lady Lions opened District 13-5A soccer play with a 5-1 win at Crandall on Tuesday night.
Emily Ramirez scored a hat trick to lead the Lady Lions, who are now 6-2-1 for the season. Carolina Jasso and Mariah Rios scored the Lady Lions’ other two goals. Jasso and Isbella Ruelas both gave out two assists.
Greenville goalkeeper Sistinas Stretch had 10 saves.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play next at home on Friday against traditional power Highland Park.
---
The Lions lost their 13-5A boys soccer opener to Crandall, 4-1 on Tuesday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Jared Morales scored for the Lions off an assist from Jonathan Jaimes.
Jesse Martinez, Jose Gomez, Franc Nmengah and Alex Ramirez scored goals for the Pirates and Gomez recorded an assist.
“We played a good game, had good possession and movement,” said Lions coach Chris James. “We just didn’t score on our opportunities.”
The Lions, who are 2-9 overall, are scheduled to play next on Friday at Highland Park.
