The 2021 soccer season may have ended too soon for the Greenville Lions.
The Lions were playing some of their best soccer at the end, giving up only two goals in their last three games.
They lost 1-0 to Forney on March 5, then beat Royse City 1-0 on March 16 and lost 1-0 to North Forney in the season finale on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“We were finally starting to get everybody back from injuries,” said Lions coach Chris James. “Just came up a little bit short (in the loss to North Forney).”
James said to play North Forney that close was a good accomplishment since the Falcons went 8-3-3 in district play to finish second and are headed to the playoffs.
“Once again, we had a great team night,” said James. “We had great possession and moved the ball really well. Still just didn’t score.”
Goalkeeper Greg Just made some key stops and got some big help twice from defenders, who booted shots on goal away from the net.
The Lions on the other end could not convert some promising scoring opportunities.
The Lions finished at 1-11-2 in district play. They also tied Crandall 1-1 and Mesquite Poteet 1-1.
“On the season, we grew a lot, we had a lot of guys step up and play in roles they hadn’t before,” said James. “We battled through several injuries to some of our seniors but our young guys jumped in and competed. We are graduating six seniors so we look forward to returning almost this whole group.”
Highland Park finished first in the District 13-5A standings at 12-0-2, followed by North Forney, 9-4-1 West Mesquite and 6-5-2 Forney.
The Lions’ junior varsity blanked North Forney’s JV 4-0 to wind up at 5-5-1 in district play. Noe Osornio scored two goals for the Lions, who also picked up goals from Caleb Salazar and Dillon Bobbitt.
---
The Greenville Lady Lions finished their 2021 season with a 3-2 win at North Forney on Friday night, avenging a 3-1 loss to the Lady Falcons on Feb. 24.
The Lady Lions finished at 3-11 in District 13-5A play. Undefeated Highland Park, Forney and Royse City claimed the top three spots.
The Lady Lions allowed just two goals each of their last two games.
They played Highland Park tough for the first half in both district matches, trailing only 2-0 before giving way in losses of 8-0 and 7-0 to the Scots, who’ve won six state titles.
