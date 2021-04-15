A recent revision to the rules should help the Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs at the area track and field meet today in Joshua.
The top four finishers in each event will advance to the Region II-5A meet and not two as had been a change in policy by the University Interscholastic League due to concerns over the coronavirus. The UIL reversed the new policy, according to the Lions coach Alex Contreras.
“They changed it back,” said Contreras. “It’s good for everybody, really. When you make that type of decision (limiting it to only two advancing) you can hurt kids in a very, very strong area.”
The meet at the Joshua Owls Stadium is to start with the first field events at 10 a.m. The 3200-meter run is to begin at noon. The first of the remaining running events is to begin at 5 p.m. The meet is for the top four finishers from the districts 13-5A and 14-5A.
Greenville senior sprinter Miles Denson is favored to win the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes. Denson won both races at the District 13-5A meet two weeks ago in Royse City in the times of 10.57 and 21.77 seconds.
Deago Benson of Midlothian won the 14-5A title in the 100 at 10.85. Jonathen Joiner of Midlothian was second at 10.87.
Daniel Gresham of Red Oak won the 14-5A 200 at 22.19 and Raymond Gay from Red Oak was second with a 22.33.
Denson’s biggest challenge in the 200 could come from Highland Park’s John Rutledge, who was a close second to Denson at the district meet with his time of 21.80.
The Lions’ 4x200-meter relay team of Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens, Shawn Brown and Denson won the district title handily in 1:28.82. Red Oak’s team ran a 1:28.76 in winning the 14-5A title. Midlothian was second at 1:30.57.
The Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team without Denson was fourth at district with a 43.46.
“We made a change in the 4x100,” said Contreras.
Stephens, Brown, Kenton Anderson and Guster will run the 4x100 and Ja’Quez Davis and David Waller “will be traveling as alternates to the relay.”
West Mesquite won the 13-5A 4x100 at 42.88. Midlothian ran a 42.59 to win the 14-5A meet and Corsicana was second at 42.65.
“All of our kids are seeded well,” said Contreras. “We’ve got our lane assignments. We’re happy with them. We’ve got a very, very good chance for everybody to advance to region.”
Royse City’s Chasetin Winston is one of the favorites in the boys 800. Winston won at district in 2:00.92. Nathan Ford of Joshua won the 14-5A title at 2:00.91.
Winston won the 1600 district title with a 4:41.44. Ford was the 14-5A champ at 4:43.43 and Elias Palmer from Midlothian clocked a 4:44.23.
Royse City’s 4x400 relay of Brylon Deal, Bryson Deal, Winston and Jonah Roberson won in 3:23.27. Joshua’s 4x400 won its district with a 3:24.60.
Royse City’s winning trio of Byson Deal (50.27), Roberson (50.51) and Brylon Deal (50.58) will face a challenge in the 400 from Griffin Gayler of Joshua (49.40) and Shemar Smith of Corsicana (49.56).
Jacelyn Neighbors of Royse City is the favorite in the girls pole vault. She won the district title at 11 feet. Three vaulters from Joshua cleared 9 feet at their district meet and the 13-5A runner-up Jasmin Richmond of Mesquite Poteet cleared 9-6.
