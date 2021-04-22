JOSHUA — Their running events were washed out on Thursday.
The Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs returned on Saturday to earn spots in the region meet with their top-four finishes at the area meet for districts 13-5A and 14-5A at Owl Stadium.
The Greenville Lions qualified for region in four running events: the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Greenville Lady Lion Alyssa Cortez has also qualified for region in the girls shot put.
Royse City’s advancing in the boys 400, 800 and 1600 runs, the boys 4x400 relay, the girls 800 run and 300 hurdles, plus in the girls and boys pole vault and girls discus.
The Region II-5A meet is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Maverick Stadium in Arlington.
The running events, except for the 3200-meter run, were pushed back to Saturday because of rain and lightning on Thursday in Joshua, The field events were completed that day though a couple of the events were held in a steady rain.
“As far as the meet, I am very proud of the way our kids competed and represented Greenville,” said Lions coach Alex Contreras. “When it comes to championship season in track, I always preach, ‘Don’t worry about your time, just move onto the next round.’”
Greenville senior Miles Denson won as expected in the boys 100-meter dash in the time of 10.48 seconds, his best clocking on an automatic timer. Denson had clocked a 10.57 when he won the District 13-5A title two weeks ago.
Denson finished second to John Rutledge of Highland Park in the 200. Rutledge ran a career-best 21.35. Denson clocked a 21.71, an improvement from his winning time of 21.77 at district.
Greenville’s Shawn Brown finished third at 22.19 and will also advance to region.
Denson anchored the Lions’ 4x200 relay to victory in 1:28.58. Also running on that relay were Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens and Brown.
The Lions’ 4x100 relay of Stephens, Brown, Kenton Anderson and Guster finished second to West Mesquite at 43.34. West Mesquite won with a time of 43.20.
“Our 4x100 relay was seeded eighth from times at district meet and I kept telling them, ‘When the gun goes off, be one of the first four to cross the finish line and move on to next round. I don’t care about time, it’s now an old school RACE,’” said Contreras.
“Our kids took this to heart and competed and we ended up area runner-up in the 4x100 relay. That shows the competitor nature we have in this group of runners and it showed in the other races we competed in as well,” he said.
Chasetin Winston of Royse City won as expected in the boys 800 (1:59.77) and 1600 (4:40.32) and ran a leg on the Bulldogs’ winning 4x400 relay team (3:25.61) that also included Brylon Deal, Jonah Roberson and Bryson Deal.
Bryson Deal was second in the boys 400 (50.18), while Brylon Deal placed fourth (51.60) and Roberson was fifth (51.72).
Royse City freshman Jacelyn Neighbors, who won the girls pole vault on Thursday with a clearance of 12 feet, is also advancing to region in the girls 300-meter hurdles after finishing second in the time of 48.82, a personal record.
Gabrielle Geer of Royse City was leading the 300 hurdles but tripped on the last hurdle and fell. Before Geer got back up and finished the other seven hurdlers passed her.
Zack Doyle of Royse City also advanced in the boys pole vault after clearing a person-best 13-0 for fourth place.
Zoie Means-Thomas from Royse City is advancing in the girls discus after placing third with a throw of 93-1 in the rain.
Alyssa Cortez of Greenville was fifth in the girls shot put (31-5 1/4) is advancing after one of the four competitors ahead of her chose not to compete at region, according to Contreras.
Preslielyn Barraza of Royse City is also advancing in the girls 800 after placing fourth in the time of 2:25.49.
The field events at the region meet are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, with the running preliminaries scheduled for Friday and the running finals on Saturday. The top two finishers at region advance to the state meet in Austin in May.
“We will look to have a great week of practice and hope to have a chance to punch our ticket to state,” said Contreras.
