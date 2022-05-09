Players from Royse City and Greenville earned top honors on the All-District 13-5A girls soccer team.
Royse City senior Emory Sanchez, who helped the 15-5-4 Lady Bulldogs reach the playoffs, shared the defensive midfielder of the year award with Ella Weathersby of district champion Highland Park.
Four Royse City players made the first team: senior goalkeeper Lillian Weber, senior forward Trinity Hernandez, senior defender Josilyn Lupercio and junior midfielder Victoria Torres.
Junior midfielder Aidyn Camacho and senior defender Makayla James of Greenville made the first team.
Senior forward Grecia Ramirez and freshman midfielder Miranda Najera of Greenville made the second team.
Royse City’s second-team selections included junior forward Breanna Guzman, sophomore defender Ella Sutton, sophomore midfielder Abbie Wetzel and junior midfielder Sydney Tate.
Highland Park earned most of the top honors. Junior Hattie Patterson shared the most valuable player award with Kasey Carter of Forney. Kylie Bell of Highland Park was the offensive player of the year. Sophomore Ellie Jones of Highland Park was the newcomer of the year and Aaron McGough claimed the coach of the year honor.
Forney senior Chloe Chadwick captured the golden boot award.
All-District 13-5A
Girls Soccer Team
Golden Boot of the Year — Chloe Chadwick, Forney, Sr.
Most valuable players — Hattie Patterson, Highland Park, Jr.; Kasey Carter, Forney, Sr.
Offensive player of the year — Kylie Bell, Highland Park, Sr.
Defensive player of the year — Hannah Purl, Forney, Jr.
Offensive midfielder of the year — Ellen Van Caenegem, North Forney, So.
Defensive midfielders of the year — Emory Sanchez, Royse City, Sr.; Ella Weathersby, Highland Park, Jr.
Utility player of the year — Fallon Weatherford, Forney, Sr.
Goalkeeper of the year — Emilia Compain, West Mesquite, Jr.
Newcomer of the year — Ellie Jones, Highland Park, So.
Coach of the year — Aaron McGough, Highland Park
FIRST TEAM
F Parker Hart Highland Park Sr.
M Elise Borders Highland Park Sr.
GK Clair Binns Highland Park Jr.
D Emerson Andrews Highland Park So.
D Elise Needleman Highland Park Sr.
GK Paige Lewis Forney Sr.
M Bianca Salazar Forney Jr.
D Kloe Brown Forney So.
F Kaitlyn Johnson Forney Jr.
GK Lillian Weber Royse City Sr.
F Trinity Hernandez Royse City Sr.
D Josilyn Lupercio Royse City Sr.
M Victoria Torres Royse City Jr.
M Michelle Rodriguez North Forney Jr.
F Juliana Vasquez North Forney So.
B Katrice Blakely North Forney Jr.
F/M Desiree Narvaez Mesquite Poteet Jr.
M Karly Munoz Mesquite Poteet Jr.
D Gracie Hardman Crandall So.
M Maddie Cox Crandall Sr.
M Justus Bustamante West Mesquite Sr.
D Arlinda Rodriguez West Mesquite Sr.
M Aidyn Camacho Greenville Jr.
D Makayla James Greenville Sr.
SECOND TEAM
D A.B. Peacock Highland Park Jr.
M Atty Meyer Highland Park So.
F Hattie Speicher Highland Park Jr.
F Kate Krejs Highland Park Jr.
F Grace Meyer Highland Park Sr.
D Gabby Garza Forney Jr.
M Allie Cifuentes Forney So.
D Jaylene Avila Forney Jr.
D Kara Andrews Forney Jr.
F Breanna Guzman Royse City Jr.
D Ella Sutton Royse City So.
M Abbie Wetzel Royse City So.
M Sydney Tate Royse City Jr.
M Allison Bratz North Forney So.
B Autmn Brisby North Forney Sr.
B Cambree De La Garza North Forney Sr.
B Mia Serrato Mesquite Poteet So.
B Leslie Castillo Mesquite Poteet Sr.
GK Muna Nnadozie Crandall Sr.
M Melayna Murry Crandall So.
M Vivanna Ramirez West Mesquite Sr.
D Ariana Pina West Mesquite Fr.
F Grecia Ramirez Greenville Sr.
M Miranda Najera Greenville Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Highland Park: Hailey Balaklen, Sr.; Regan Williams, Sr.; Chloe Wood, Sr.
Royse City: Jaleigh Hamilton, Jr.; Belen Bletran, Sr.; Jennie Nwakibu, Sr.
North Forney: Mikayla Cleavelin, Jr.; Makenzi Moore, Jr. Kassie Weaver, So.
Mesquite Poteet: Lauren Gamblin, Jr.; Jasmine Porras, Jr.; Samantha Pena, So.
Crandall: Bethany Cone, So.; Karina Vidal, Jr.; Megan Freeman, Sr.
West Mesquite: Juliana Martinez, Sr.; Itzel Reyes, West Mesquite, Jr.; Mia Mancilla, Fr.
Greenville: Mia Angel, Sr.; Jazmin Paulin Rios, So.; Priscilla Quezadas, Fr.
