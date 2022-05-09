  Players from Royse City and Greenville earned top honors on the All-District 13-5A girls soccer team.

  Royse City senior Emory Sanchez, who helped the 15-5-4 Lady Bulldogs reach the playoffs, shared the defensive midfielder of the year award with Ella Weathersby of district champion Highland Park.

  Four Royse City players made the first team: senior goalkeeper Lillian Weber, senior forward Trinity Hernandez, senior defender Josilyn Lupercio and junior midfielder Victoria Torres.

  Junior midfielder Aidyn Camacho and senior defender Makayla James of Greenville made the first team.

  Senior forward Grecia Ramirez and freshman midfielder Miranda Najera of Greenville made the second team.

  Royse City’s second-team selections included junior forward Breanna Guzman, sophomore defender Ella Sutton, sophomore midfielder Abbie Wetzel and junior midfielder Sydney Tate.

  Highland Park earned most of the top honors. Junior Hattie Patterson shared the most valuable player award with Kasey Carter of Forney. Kylie Bell of Highland Park was the offensive player of the year. Sophomore   Ellie Jones of Highland Park was the newcomer of the year and Aaron McGough claimed the coach of the year honor.

  Forney senior Chloe Chadwick captured the golden boot award.

                All-District 13-5A

              Girls Soccer Team

  Golden Boot of the Year — Chloe Chadwick, Forney, Sr.

  Most valuable players — Hattie Patterson, Highland Park, Jr.; Kasey Carter, Forney, Sr.

  Offensive player of the year — Kylie Bell, Highland Park, Sr.

  Defensive player of the year — Hannah Purl, Forney, Jr.

  Offensive midfielder of the year — Ellen Van Caenegem, North Forney, So.

  Defensive midfielders of the year — Emory Sanchez, Royse City, Sr.; Ella Weathersby, Highland Park, Jr.

  Utility player of the year — Fallon Weatherford, Forney, Sr.

  Goalkeeper of the year — Emilia Compain, West Mesquite, Jr.

  Newcomer of the year — Ellie Jones, Highland Park, So.

  Coach of the year — Aaron McGough, Highland Park

               FIRST TEAM

F  Parker Hart                  Highland Park        Sr.

M  Elise Borders               Highland Park        Sr.

GK Clair Binns                 Highland Park        Jr.

D  Emerson Andrews        Highland Park        So.

D  Elise Needleman          Highland Park        Sr.

GK Paige Lewis                Forney                  Sr.

M  Bianca Salazar            Forney                   Jr.

D  Kloe Brown                 Forney                  So.

F  Kaitlyn Johnson           Forney                   Jr.

GK Lillian Weber              Royse City             Sr.

F  Trinity Hernandez         Royse City            Sr.

D  Josilyn Lupercio           Royse City             Sr.

M  Victoria Torres             Royse City            Jr.

M  Michelle Rodriguez       North Forney        Jr.

F  Juliana Vasquez            North Forney        So.

B  Katrice Blakely             North Forney         Jr.

F/M Desiree Narvaez        Mesquite Poteet     Jr.

M  Karly Munoz                Mesquite Poteet     Jr.

D  Gracie Hardman           Crandall               So.

M  Maddie Cox                 Crandall               Sr.

M  Justus Bustamante      West Mesquite      Sr.

D  Arlinda Rodriguez        West Mesquite      Sr.

M  Aidyn Camacho           Greenville            Jr.

D  Makayla James           Greenville             Sr.

              SECOND TEAM

D  A.B. Peacock               Highland Park        Jr.

M  Atty Meyer                  Highland Park        So.

F  Hattie Speicher             Highland Park        Jr.

F  Kate Krejs                    Highland Park        Jr.

F  Grace Meyer                 Highland Park        Sr.

D  Gabby Garza                Forney                  Jr.

M  Allie Cifuentes              Forney                  So.

D  Jaylene Avila                Forney                  Jr.

D  Kara Andrews               Forney                  Jr.

F  Breanna Guzman           Royse City            Jr.

D  Ella Sutton                   Royse City            So.

M  Abbie Wetzel               Royse City             So.

M  Sydney Tate                Royse City              Jr.

M  Allison Bratz                North Forney         So.

B  Autmn Brisby               North Forney         Sr.

B  Cambree De La Garza   North Forney         Sr.

B  Mia Serrato                 Mesquite Poteet     So.

B  Leslie Castillo              Mesquite Poteet      Sr.

GK Muna Nnadozie          Crandall                 Sr.

M  Melayna Murry            Crandall                So.

M  Vivanna Ramirez        West Mesquite        Sr.

D  Ariana Pina                West Mesquite        Fr.

F  Grecia Ramirez           Greenville              Sr.

M  Miranda Najera          Greenville               Fr.

         HONORABLE MENTION

  Highland Park: Hailey Balaklen, Sr.; Regan Williams, Sr.; Chloe Wood, Sr.

  Royse City: Jaleigh Hamilton, Jr.; Belen Bletran, Sr.; Jennie Nwakibu, Sr.

  North Forney: Mikayla Cleavelin, Jr.; Makenzi Moore, Jr. Kassie Weaver, So.

  Mesquite Poteet: Lauren Gamblin, Jr.; Jasmine Porras, Jr.; Samantha Pena, So.

  Crandall: Bethany Cone, So.; Karina Vidal, Jr.; Megan Freeman, Sr.

  West Mesquite: Juliana Martinez, Sr.; Itzel Reyes, West Mesquite, Jr.; Mia Mancilla, Fr.

  Greenville: Mia Angel, Sr.; Jazmin Paulin Rios, So.; Priscilla Quezadas, Fr.

