Royse City is sending two teams and Greenville and Caddo Mills are sending one each to the University Interscholastic League soccer playoffs that start this week.
The Greenville Lions won their regular season finale 2-0 at North Forney on Friday to secure third place in District 13-5A behind Highland Park and Forney with an 8-6 record. Jared Morales and David Borjas scored for the Lions, who needed that win to make it into the playoffs.
The 11-8 Lions are to face 14-4-5 Midlothian in a bi-district playoff game planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. Midlothian finished second in District 14-5A to Red Oak with a 9-2-3 record.
“They knew what was up for grabs Friday and they went out and played a great game,” said Lions coach Chris James. “Got an early goal, then got a second one with about 12 minutes left in the game. It was a great road win that clinched third in a tough district.”
The Lions closed district play on a hot streak, winning four of their last five games by scores of 2-0 over Mesquite Poteet, 3-2 over West Mesquite, 2-0 over Royse City and then the 2-0 win over Royse City. Their only loss in that stretch was 1-0 at Forney.
“This is a special group,” said James. “They battled through a tough season last year but came with a mindset that they knew they had what it takes to make it. They work hard day in and out and making the playoffs shows that hard work paid off.”
The 8-9-4 Royse City Bulldogs wrapped up fourth place in District 13-5A with a 1-0 victory over Forney in the regular season finale to wind up at 7-6-1 to finish behind Highland Park, Forney and Greenville. They are to face District 14-5A champion Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beverly Humphrey Stadium in Lancaster in the bi-district round. Red Oak is 16-2-3 and went 9-1-2 in district play.
Red Oak and Royse City met in the recent boys and girls basketball playoffs with Red Oak winning both contests.
Royse City won three of its last four games, including decisions of 2-1 over Mesquite Poteet and 2-0 over North Forney to go with the win over Forney.
The 15-4-4 Royse City Lady Bulldogs finished third in the District 13-5A standings behind Highland Park and Forney with a 9-2-3 record and are to face the 14-5A runnerup Midlothian at 6 p.m. Friday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. The Lady Bulldogs played Forney to a 0-0 tie in the regular season finale. Royse City’s defense didn’t allow a goal in its last four district matches. The Lady Bulldogs were also the only team to play district champion Highland Park to a draw.
Midlothian is 15-7-1 overall and went 9-2-1 to finish second in 14-5A behind 18-2 Joshua.
The 13-7-1 Caddo Mills Lady Foxes finished fourth in District 11-4A behind Celina, Melissa and Anna with an 8-6 record and will advance to the bi-district playoffs against 15-5-1 Terrell, the District 12-4A champion with a 12-1-1 record. That bi-district playoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Royse City ISD Stadium.
Caddo Mills beat Terrell 3-0 in the bi-district round of the playoffs last season and then whippped Wilmer-Hutchins 9-0 before falling 12-0 in the third round to Celina and its standout forward Taylor Zdrojewski, who has scored 161 goals in two seasons for the Lady Bobcats.
University Interscholastic League
Boys soccer bi-district playoffs
Class 5A — Greenville vs. Midlothian, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hanby Stadium Mesquite.
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Red Oak, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beverly Humphrey Stadium, Lancaster.
Class 4A — Community vs. Terrell, 8 p.m. Thursday, Royse City ISD Stadium.
Girls soccer bi-district playoffs
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday, Hanby Stadium, Mesquite.
Class 4A — Caddo Mills vs. Terrell, 6 p.m. Thursday, Royse City ISD Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.