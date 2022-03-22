Greenville, Royse City and Caddo Mills are sending teams to the upcoming University Interscholastic League soccer playoffs.
The Greenville Lions won their regular season finale 2-0 at North Forney to secure third place in District 13-5A behind Highland Park and Forney with an 8-6 record. Jared Morales and David Borjas scored for the Lions, who needed that win to make it into the playoffs.
The Lions are to face 14-4-5 Midlothian in a bi-district playoff game planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite. Midlothian finished second in District 14-5A to Red Oak with a 9-2-3 record.
Royse City is sending two teams to the playoffs.
The Royse City Bulldogs wrapped up fourth place in District 13-5A with a 1-0 victory over Forney in the regular season finale to wind up at 7-6-1 to finish behind Highland Park, Forney and Greenville. They are to face District 14-5A champion Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beverly Humphrey Stadium in Lancaster in the bi-district round. Red Oak is 16-2-3 and went 9-1-2 in district play.
Red Oak and Royse City met in the recent boys and girls basketball playoffs with Red Oak winning both contests.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs finished third in the District 13-5A standings behind Highland Park and Forney with a 9-2-3 record and are to face the 14-5A runnerup Midlothian at the bi-district round. They game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at Hanby Stadium in Mesquite.
The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes finished fourth in District 11-4A behind Celina, Melissa and Anna with an 8-6 record and will advance to the bi-district playoffs against 15-5-1 Terrell, the District 12-4A champion with a 12-1-1 record. That bi-district playoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Royse City ISD Stadium.
University Interscholastic League
Boys soccer bi-district playoffs
Class 5A — Greenville vs. Midlothian, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hanby Stadium Mesquite.
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Red Oak, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Beverly Humphrey Stadium, Lancaster.
Class 4A — Community vs. Terrell, 8 p.m. Thursday, Royse City ISD Stadium.
Girls soccer bi-district playoffs
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday, Hanby Stadium, Mesquite.
Class 4A — Caddo Mills vs. Terrell, 6 p.m. Thursday, Royse City ISD Stadium.
