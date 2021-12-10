Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy made school history at home on Tuesday night by playing its first district girls basketball game.
Ector outscored the Lady Panthers 69-23 in the District 23-A opener.
“They were nervous,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “We’re still trying to get our confidence on the offensive end.”
Smith said the Lady Panthers are much more confident on defense.
“I’m pleased with our defense,” he said.
The nervousness showed as only three Lady Panthers scored, led by Smith’s daughter Kalaiha Smith with 19 points. Joy Ramos scored three and Isabel Olguin scored one point.
“We have a lot of girls playing their first or second year of basketball,” said Smith.
Ector rolled up a 22-4 lead after one quarter and had the lead out of reach by halftime at 40-8.
Chelsi Petty led the victors and all scorers with 25 points. Mollie Hooten was next with 16 points and Karlee Haggard added 12.
PTAA will return to non-district play in the Brook Hill Tournament in Bullard. They’ll face Grand Saline at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
District 23-A girls
Ector 22 18 17 12 —69
PTAA 4 4 9 6 —23
E: Mylie Beach 2, Alyssa Mackey 5, Karlee Haggard 12, Chelsi Petty 25, Ryllie Collinsworth 3, Julia Bailey 2, Jael Grijalva 4, Mollie Hooten 16.
PTAA: Joy Ramos 3, Isabel Olguin 1, Kalaiha Smith 19.
Records: Ector 3-8, PTAA 1-6.
Next game: PTAA vs. Grand Saline, 2 p.m. Thursday, Bullard Brook Hill tournament.
