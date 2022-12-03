A hurried 3-pointer landed short at the buzzer as Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy dropped its second game in its boys basketball tournament. on Thursday.
The C.H.E.S.S. Knights held off PTAA, 44-41. C.H.E.S.S. stands for Christian Home Educators of Sulphur Springs.
Colson Tucker banked in a layup for C.H.E.S.S. to put his team up 44-39 with 39 seconds left. Wilbur Wright hit two free throws with 16.1 seconds left to pull PTAA to within 44-41 before getting that final shot.
“We just had a bad first half,” said PTAA coach Marcus Smith. “They outscored us 31-12 in the first half. We had a better second half. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole. I’m proud of the way we played the second half.”
Ryan Rice led the host Panthers and all scorers with 20 points. Wright shot in 15 points after going 3-for-3 from the line in the fourth quarter. Ethan Deman scored 4 points for PTAA and Zion Richardson hit a 3-pointer.
The Panthers also lost their first game in the tournament, 55-31 to Overton.
Other scores on Thursday included: Hawkins 62, Cumby 40; Trenton 51, Inspired Vision 49; Greenville Christian 65, Fate PTAA 20; Inspired Vision 53, ILT Texas 52; DASCHE 100, Fate PTAA 24.
The tournament wraps up on Saturday.
