The Greenville Middle School seventh grade A team opened the 2021 football season with four straight victories.
The GMS Lions beat Ennis 40-0, Crandall 26-14, Forney Brown 38-0 and Royse City Summers 28-0.
Scoring for the Lions against Ennis were Antoine Nelson on a 49-yard fumble return and a 52-yard run, Christian Contreras on runs of 39 and 36 yards, Landon Traylor on a 16-yard run and Julian Ramos on a 16-yard run. Ramos led the defense with two sacks and Traylor recorded four tackles for losses.
Nelson scored on runs of 52 and 14 yards in the win over Crandall and Traylor scored on runs of 9 and 28 yards.
Contreras ran touchdowns of 2, 45 and 4 yards against Forney Brown, while Traylor scored on a 22-yard burst and Chris Whytus ran in from 2 yards. Traylor had two sacks on defense and Saul Rodriguez had two tackles for losses.
Traylor rushed for touchdowns of 4 and 35 yards against Royse City Summers and Contreras threw a 55-yard touchdown to Jaylen Moore. Whytus also returned an interception 14 yards for a TD. Traylor racked up five tackles for losses and De’adrian Williams had two quarterback sacks.
The GMS seventh grade B team has started out 2-2 with wins of 13-6 over Ennis and 12-7 over Forney Brown and losses of 7-0 to Crandall and 12-7 to Royse City Summers.
Pierre Dunn scored the Lions’ two touchdowns against Ennis on runs of 49 and 25 yards. De’avion Washington preserved the victory with an interception on the final play.
Dunn scored on a 9-yard run and De’Avion Washington scored on a 12-yard run in the win over Forney Brown.
Dunn scored on a 7-yard run for the B team against Royse City Summers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.