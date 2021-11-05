The Greenville Middle School seventh grade A team wrapped up the district football championship with a 28-6 win over the previously undefeated Red Oak Hawks on Monday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Bruising running back Landon Traylor ran for touchdowns of 4, 3 and 15 yards.
Quarterback Christian Contreras ran for a 48-yard touchdown as well as directing the offense. Contreras, at defensive back, also intercepted a pass.
Julian Ramos booted a couple of conversions.
Chris Whytus and Saul Rodriguez also intercepted passes as the Lions finished the season with a 9-0 record. Robert Johnson also sacked the quarterback.
“Great athletes,” said Lions coach Robert Woods. “Good athletes all the way around.”
The GMS seventh grade B team finished its season with a 4-4-1 record.
