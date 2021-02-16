The Greenville Lions claimed a couple of dual powerlifting meets against Mount Pleasant and Royse City.
The Lions, led by Bryan Rodriguez, Andre Ibarra and Daniel Bueno, outpointed Mount Pleasant 72-50. Rodriguez won the 132-pound class with a 1,095-pound total, while Ibraa took the 275s at 1,260 and Bueno won the 308s at 1,620. Bueno squatted 675, benched 345 and hoisted 600 in the deadlift.
Rodriguez, Giancarlos Belteton and Bueno helped the Lions outpoint Royse City, 68-48.Rodriguez won the 132s at 1,070. Belteton took the 198s at 1,500 and Bueno won the 308s at 1,540.
Greenvile vs. Mount Pleasant
Team standings — 1. GHS 72, 2. Mount Pleasant 50.
Greenville’s results
114-pound class
1. Dillon Bobbit 165-90-200-455
123-pound class
1. Diego Martinez 205-130-230-565
132-pound class
1. Bryan Rodriguez 460-245-390-1095
148-pound class
2. Jimmy Osornio 255-135-240-630
165-pound class
2. Ashton Burk 385-155-410-950
181-pound class
1. Brandon Moore 500-275-435-1210
3. Khaleel Parker 330-245-350-925
5. Reuben Enriquez 330-140-300-770
220-pound class
1. Emiliano Portillo 525-280-480-1285
242-pound class
2. Saul Gonzales 450-170-400-1020
275-pound class
1. Andrew Ibarra 500-275-485-1260
2. James Robles 485-275-425-1185
3. Xander Gonzales 455-175-400-1030
308-pound class
1. Daniel Bueno 675-345-600-1620
2. Alex Rodriguez 650-380-550-1580
3. Luis Venegas 550-300-485-1335
Greenville vs. Royse City
Team standings — 1. Greenville 68, 2. Royse City 48.
114-pound class
1. Austin Reynold, RC 315-155-300-770
123-pound class
1. Diego Martinez, GHS 195-115-225-535
132-pound class
1. Bryan Rodriguez, GHS 445-235-390-1070
148-pound class
1. Alejandro Vasquez, GHS 415-205-405-1025
165-pound class
1. Ashton Burks, GHS 315-155-380-850
2. Ean Rodgers, RC 225-135-250-610
181-pound class
1. Isaiah Lowe, GHS 365-235-420-1020
198-pound class
1. Giancarlos Belteton, GHS 615-380-505-1500
2. Caleb Robb, RC 515-315-500-1330
220-pound class
1. Emiliano Portillo, GHS 500-255-430-1185
2. Chris Clark, RC 425-285-410-1120
3. Gage Blue, GHS 390-240-360-990
4. Nate Williams, RC 360-225-400-985
242-pound class
1. Nico Gaston, RC 490-330-455-1275
2. Ian Carrion, RC 240-225-400-1075
3. Tyler Dean, RC 425-245-375-1045
4. Collin Howe, RC 400-185-400-985
275-pound class
1. Kerian Phounsavath, RC 550-330-450-1330
2. Andrew Ibarra, GHS 450-355-65-1170
3. James Robles, GHS 475-260-425-1160
308-pound class
1. Daniel Bueno, GHS 625-335-580-1540
2. Alex Rodriguez, GHS 630-365-540-1535
3. Luis Venegas, GHS 525-300-470-1295
4. Connor Clearfield, RC 400-225-400-1025
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.