Greenville Lions

Greenville Lions

  The Greenville Lions claimed a couple of dual powerlifting meets against Mount Pleasant and Royse City.

  The Lions, led by Bryan Rodriguez, Andre Ibarra and Daniel Bueno, outpointed Mount Pleasant 72-50. Rodriguez won the 132-pound class with a 1,095-pound total, while Ibraa took the 275s at 1,260 and Bueno won the 308s at 1,620. Bueno squatted 675, benched 345 and hoisted 600 in the deadlift.

  Rodriguez, Giancarlos Belteton and Bueno helped the Lions outpoint Royse City, 68-48.Rodriguez won the 132s at 1,070. Belteton took the 198s at 1,500 and Bueno won the 308s at 1,540.

        Greenvile vs. Mount Pleasant

     Team standings — 1. GHS 72, 2. Mount Pleasant 50.

           Greenville’s results

  114-pound class

1. Dillon Bobbit             165-90-200-455

  123-pound class

1. Diego Martinez         205-130-230-565

  132-pound class

1. Bryan Rodriguez       460-245-390-1095

  148-pound class

2. Jimmy Osornio         255-135-240-630

  165-pound class

2. Ashton Burk            385-155-410-950

  181-pound class

1. Brandon Moore        500-275-435-1210

3. Khaleel Parker         330-245-350-925

5. Reuben Enriquez      330-140-300-770

  220-pound class

1. Emiliano Portillo       525-280-480-1285

  242-pound class

2. Saul Gonzales         450-170-400-1020

  275-pound class

1. Andrew Ibarra        500-275-485-1260

2. James Robles         485-275-425-1185

3. Xander Gonzales     455-175-400-1030

  308-pound class

1. Daniel Bueno          675-345-600-1620

2. Alex Rodriguez        650-380-550-1580

3. Luis Venegas          550-300-485-1335

         Greenville  vs. Royse City

       Team standings — 1. Greenville 68, 2. Royse City 48.

  114-pound class

1. Austin Reynold, RC             315-155-300-770

  123-pound class

1. Diego Martinez, GHS          195-115-225-535

  132-pound class

1. Bryan Rodriguez, GHS        445-235-390-1070

  148-pound class

1. Alejandro Vasquez, GHS    415-205-405-1025

  165-pound class

1. Ashton Burks, GHS           315-155-380-850

2. Ean Rodgers, RC              225-135-250-610

  181-pound class

1. Isaiah Lowe, GHS             365-235-420-1020

  198-pound class

1. Giancarlos Belteton, GHS  615-380-505-1500

2. Caleb Robb, RC                515-315-500-1330

  220-pound class

1. Emiliano Portillo, GHS       500-255-430-1185

2. Chris Clark, RC                425-285-410-1120

3. Gage Blue, GHS               390-240-360-990

4. Nate Williams, RC            360-225-400-985

  242-pound class

1. Nico Gaston, RC              490-330-455-1275

2. Ian Carrion, RC               240-225-400-1075

3. Tyler Dean, RC               425-245-375-1045

4. Collin Howe, RC              400-185-400-985

  275-pound class

1. Kerian Phounsavath, RC  550-330-450-1330

2. Andrew Ibarra, GHS        450-355-65-1170

3. James Robles, GHS         475-260-425-1160

  308-pound class

1. Daniel Bueno, GHS         625-335-580-1540

2. Alex Rodriguez, GHS       630-365-540-1535

3. Luis Venegas, GHS          525-300-470-1295

4. Connor Clearfield, RC      400-225-400-1025

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you