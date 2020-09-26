Quarterback Brandon Stephens and the Greenville Lions turned it up in the second half for a 34-18 home football victory on Friday night over the Henderson Lions.
The Class 5A Lions, in their season debut, led just 7-3 at halftime against a 4A Henderson team in its third game. Henderson outgained the Lions 141-82 in total yardage in the first half.
But the host Lions turned it around in the second half, outgaining the visiting Lions 249-106 to win the replacement game. Greenville was to play Nacogdoches, which pulled out of the game last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That was a good win,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “A good team. For years they played good ball in that tough East Texas district. I knew it was going to be a test.”
Henderson kept the speedy Lions in check in the first half, holding them to only 13 yards rushing and 69 yards passing, including an 18-yard touchdown pass from Stephens to wide receiver Shawn Brown.
“They were good up front,” said Duke. “We just never got a rhythm going. We had a three-and-out early. It’s hard to set up one play early when you don’t get a rhythm going.”
Stephens turned up his level of play in the second half, running for touchdowns of 23, 3 and 4 yards to finish with 89 yards rushing on 13 carries. He was also 7-of-11 passing for 92 yards.
“He had a couple of big runs,” said Duke.
Backup quarterback Joe Galay completed his first varsity attempt in the fourth quarter, a 27-yard touchdown to Brown, who led the Lions with three catches for 59 yards.
“He’s big and physical,” Duke said of Brown. “He has good hands.”
Miles Denson, who caught two passes for 13 yards, rushed for 62 yards on seven carries.
Hue Pitts, in his first varsity start at running back, rushed for 48 yards on nine carries.
Archer Odeneal, in his varsity debut, booted four extra points and limited Henderson’s kickoff returns with short but high kickoffs.
“We got some big plays when we needed them,” said Duke. “That was a big improvement by the defense.”
Duke said the Lions wanted to play better this week then they did in their only preseason scrimmage against Whitehouse. Whitehouse outscored the Lions 28-7 on the scoreboard in a live half.
“I think we were a little disappointed in how we showed up last Friday,” said Duke.
Duke said Henderson made the Lions earn this victory.
Henderson finished with 247 total yards, including 70 yards rushing on 16 carries by Cameron Walker, who scored on a 1-yard run.
