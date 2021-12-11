The Greenville Lions held off Princeton 57-55 on Saturday to win the Greenville Holiday Classic basketball tournament for the first time in 30 years.
The Lions avenged a 63-58 overtime loss to Princeton in the Panthers’ tournament on Dec. 2 to claim the Greenville title for the first time since they beat Sherman 54-51 in 1991 on a 28-foot shot by Sam Wilson at the buzzer.
“That’s big time,” said Lions coach Chris Williams.
The Lions also beat Terrell 55-39, North Mesquite 57-54 and North Garland 57-56 on their way to the finals.
“Everybody played a major role in every game,” said Williams. “The game that I was really proud of was the North Mesquite game. We were down two players and they beat North Mesquite without two of our best players.”
Antwon Anderson pumped in 22 points and ran the Lions’ offense in the championship game to earn most valuable player honors for the tournament. Anderson hit two free throws with 1:05 left to stretch the Lions’ lead to 55-48.
Tutti Davis, also named to the all-tournament team, banked in a layup to make it 57-50 with 40 seconds remaining. Davis finished with 11 points.
Princeton scored five points in the final 30 seconds to close the final gap, including a 3-pointer by Dre Williams at the final buzzer.
K.D. Johnson tossed in nine points for the Lions and all-tournament selection Micah Simpson finished with seven points. Simpson banked in a shot at the halftime buzzer to give the Lions a 27-25 lead.
Keaton Heard and Degaryion Anderson both earned all-tournament honors for the Lions, who improved to 8-4 for the season.
Williams scored a team-high 12 points for Princeton, which also collected 11 points from Isaiah Sadler and 10 from Jason Parker.
Anderson also scored a game-high 30 points in the Lions’ win over North Mesquite and Heard finished with 14.
Chris Williams said he wanted to give a “shout out” to his assistant coaches Brock Hunter and Chevis High for the job they did in the tournament. Hunter directed the Lion defense for much of the tournament.
The Lions, who’ve now won their last seven games, will play again at home on Tuesday against Denison.
Greenville Holiday Classic
Championship game
Princeton 10 15 11 19 —55
Greenville 12 15 12 18 —57
P: Jaethan Clark 3, Devin Brumfield 5, Jason Parker 10, Dre Williams 12, Jevaughn Martin 8, Paul Popoola 6, Isaiah Sadler 11.
G: Micah Simpson 7, Antwon Anderson 22, Tutti Davis 11, Braelan Brown 3, Keaton Heard 1, K.D. Johnson 9, Degariyon Anderson 4.
Records: G 8-4, P 8-5.
Next game: Denison at Greenville, Tuesday.
