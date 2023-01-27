The Greenville Lions had to spend a little extra time on a cold night before outlasting McKinney North in the District 13-5A soccer opener at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie in regulation and according to the district rules they went straight to a penalty-kick shootout.
Greenville won the shootout 4-2 as Carlos Sanchez Morales, Joshua Rojas, Caleb Salazar and Joel Vargas scored for the Lions. Two McKinney North shooters scored. One sent his attempt high over the goal and Lion goalkeeper Dante Morales saved another shot.
In District 13-5A play teams are awarded three points for a victory in regulation, two for a shootout win and one for advancing to the shootout.
“That was a great effort,” said Lions coach Christopher James. “They had us against a wall for a while. That was a top team in our district and we went toe to toe with them.”
Morales also made some big saves in regulation as McKinney North kept the pressure on the Lion defense.
“He definitely did and especially the one in the shootout,” said James. “That was huge.”
The Lions nearly scored on all five of their penalty kicks. One shot bounced off the top post.
“That’s what we tell them is to stay on frame,” said James.
The game was moved back from Tuesday to Wednesday due to forecasted rain. There was no rain for the game on Wednesday though the temperature dipped into the low 40s by the time it ended.
Greenville is now 3-1 for the season. The Lions’ only loss was 4-0 to Tyler Legacy, a Class 6A team that is ranked No. 1 in its region.
They also won 3-2 at Saginaw, getting two goals from Salazar and one from Sanchez.
The Lady Lions, who recently won the Caddo Mills tournament in a penalty-kick shootout, dropped their District 13-5A opener, 3-0 at McKinney North.
Mary Beth Kessler, Kat Soto and Rae Pope scored for McKinney North
The Lady Lions fell to 6-8-1 for the season.
The Lions are scheduled to resume 13-5A play on Friday at Lucas Lovejoy, while the Lady Lions are to play host to Lovejoy.
