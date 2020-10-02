The first time the Greenville Lions played Frisco Liberty in football, the Redhawks won big led by running back Jay Ajayi, who later played in the NFL.
The two teams will meet again at 7:30 tonight at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in Greenville. Jay Ajayi won’t be at running back but another Ajayi will be playing middle linebacker for the Redhawks: Daniel Ajayi.
“They’ve got his little brother at linebacker or he has the same last name,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Jay Ajayi ran for 186 yards and four touchdowns as Liberty beat the Lions 59-14 in 2010. Ajayi went on to become a 1,000-yard rusher at Boise State and ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in 2016. Ajayi later played on a Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagle team.
Daniel Ajayi, who wears No. 10, is Liberty’s second-leading tackler for the season with 11 stops.
Liberty is 0-1 after falling 35-27 last week in the season opener to Frisco Reedy. Liberty rallied to close the final margin after trailing 28-0 at halftime. The Redhawks finished with 399 total yards in that game, including 138 rushing and 261 passing by quarterback Keldric Luster, who was 21-of-40.
“They’re throwing the ball really good,” said Duke. “They’ve got a five-star receiver (Evan Stewart) that’s really fast.”
Duke said Luster is also a good runner. He rushed for 123 yards on 18 carries against Reedy.
Duke said the Lion defense will need to put pressure on Luster.
“I felt like we got after Henderson’s quarterback real well,” he said.
The Lions tackled Henderson quarterback Donovan Davis seven times for losses during Greenville’s 34-18 victory in last week’s season opener. Greenville quarterback Brandon Stephens rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns in that game and threw for 92 yards and an 18-yard touchdown to wide receiver Shawn Brown. Brown also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Joe Galay.
When asked what kind of game he was expecting, Duke said the Lions have to be concerned about getting into an offensive shootout.
“We’ve just got to do what we can do,” he said.
Tickets for the game are sold online at www.greenvillisdathletics.com/HTtickets
