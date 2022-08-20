The Greenville Lions put in their final tune-up for the 2022 football season with a scrimmage against Mount Pleasant on Thursday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Mount Pleasant, a 5-6 playoff team last season in Class 5A, Division II, outscored the Lions 3-2 in touchdowns during the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
Mount Pleasant scored on a 61-yard run and on touchdown passes of 46 yards and 27 yards.
Micah Simpson, who scored the Lions’ only touchdown last week in a scrimmage against Whitehouse, scored in the controlled part of the scrimmage on a 60-yard run and a 13-yard pass from Joel Luna.
The two teams then played two live quarters. Mount Pleasant scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass. Archer Odeneal booted a 31-yard field goal for the Lions.
“I thought we definitely improved in a couple of areas,” said Greenville coach Darren Duke. “We did a few things better. Still had some missed tackles.”
Duke attributed some of the missed tackles due to fatigue as the Lions are still getting into football shape.
“I think coverage-wise we were good in the back end,” said Duke. “We were where we needed to be. Offensively, we just need a little consistency.”
Mount Pleasant outgained the Lions 436 to 226 in total yardage. The Lions rushed for 165 yards. The Lions passed for 61 yards. Starter Anthony Johnson was 1-of-6 for 14 yards and Luna was 5-of-5 for 47 yards.
The Lions went first in the scrimmage with their first offense, racking up 81 yards in 12 plays. Simpson scored on the 60-yard run on an inside reverse.
Mount Pleasant countered with 154 yards and two touchdowns with its first offense.
Luna went in at quarterback for the Lions’ second series, hooking up with Simpson for the touchdown on a fade route in the end zone. Simpson outjumped the Mount Pleasant defender in the end zone to gather in the touchdown pass.
Greenville’s defense limited Mount Pleasant’s second offense to just 16 yards in its series.
The Lions struggled with their second series with the first offense, losing 14 yards in total yardage. JaQualyn Davis made a tough tight-rope catch at the sidelines on a Johnson pass that didn’t count because of a quick whistle to protect the quarterback.
Mount Pleasant picked up 93 yards in its second series with the first offense, running for gains of 17 and 14 yards to set up the 27-yard touchdown pass.
Mount Pleasant got the ball first in the live half and drove from its 30 to the Greenville 20 but missed a 42-yard field goal.
The visiting Tigers scored on the first play of their next series with a 65-yard run but it was called back because of a penalty. Mount Pleasant scored five plays later on the 9-yard pass.
Isaiah Williams set up the Lions’ 31-yard field goal with a spectacular 53-yard run from his 30 to the Tiger 17. Williams cut back twice before getting tackled.
Mount Pleasant threatened to score again on the final series, moving from its 30 to the Greenville 8 before getting backed up by a penalty and a quarterback sack.
Mount Pleasant and Greenville are former district rivals but are now in different districts. The Lions are in 7-5A-II and Mount Pleasant is in 8-5A-II.
“It was a good test for both of us,” said Duke. “We know those East Texas schools.”
Greenville’s also been in the district in the past with Texas High of Texarkana, Marshall, Hallsville, Longview and Longview Pine Tree but will compete in 7-5A-II against Lucas Lovejoy, Melissa, Crandall, Denison, Mesquite Poteet, Princeton and Terrell.
The Lions will open up the season next week against a new opponent: Lake Dallas. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 at Falcon Stadium in Corinth. Lake Dallas went 4-6 last season and is picked to finish third in District 3-5A-II behind Argyle and Frisco Memorial.
“They went to the state tournament in 7-on-7,” said Duke. “I know they can throw the ball a little bit.”
