If you’re up late and see the stadium lights on just past midnight late Sunday night at Greenville High School, don’t worry.
You won’t be seeing things. They didn’t forget to turn off the lights. There won’t be technicians up high changing light bulbs.
It’ll be the Greenville Lions continuing an annual tradition at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. They call it “Midnight Madness.”
They’ll start their first workout of the 2021 football season at 12:01 a.m., the earliest possible time on Monday morning.
“We’re going to get after it as soon as they’ll let us get after it,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Class 6A and 5A teams in Texas that conducted spring training can’t start their workouts until Monday due to University Interscholastic League. Other teams in the local area started their practices this past Monday.
Duke said the Lions like “Midnight Madness” when the temperatures will be much cooler than in the daytime.
“They do,” he said. “It’s kind of become a tradition now. Signifies the start of that new season so we enjoy it. It’s a special thing that we get to do.”
Last year the Lions’ “Midnight Madness” wasn’t quite the same as before because of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year the Lions’ band plans to greet the Lions and there will be fans in the stands.
“We’ll have a little fun at Midnight Madness and then we’re back to work the next day,” said Duke.
The players will enjoy a long break before they have to return for the next practice on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. That will be their normal workout schedule for the first few days of practice.
The Lions will be practicing more on grass than in recent years. Their grass practice fields are ready for use, something that hasn’t been available for a long time.
“If we can stay outside and get off that (artificial) turf that’s a good thing,” said Duke, who last remembers the Lions practicing on grass in 2001.
Duke and his coaching staff are expecting 115 players for Midnight Madness, including 35 freshmen, 25 junior varsity candidates and 55 on the varsity.
The Lions will be missing some of their speedsters from last year’s 4-5 team that made the playoffs for the second straight year. Miles Denson, the Lions’ running back-wide receiver who barely missed advancing to state in the 100-meter dash, has graduated along with quarterback Brandon Stephens, plus wide receivers Shawn Brown and Caleb Johnson. Denson signed with Pittsburg State in Kansas. Stephens signed with Panhandle State in Oklahoma. Brown signed with Texas A&M-Commerce. Johnson signed with North Texas.
All-district linebacker Michael Surface also signed with A&M-Commerce.
Denson and Stephens led the Lions in rushing with 720 and 527 yards, while Stephens threw for 1,394 yards and 13 touchdowns and Denson caught 23 passes for 322 yards and two scores. Brown led the Lions with 24 catches for 686 yards and 11 TDs. Johnson caught 15 passes for 159 yards and a TD before missing he last several games with an injury.
Duke admitted that it hurts to lose skill position players of that caliber.
“I’m always confident in Greenville we can find some more skill kids,” he said.
He said the Lions’ offensive and defensive lines will be bigger in size, which should help.
The Lions also return their No. 3 and 4 rushers from 2020: O.J. Johnson (67-350, 5 TDs) and Hue Pitts (60-315, 2 TDs.), plus Zydarrenain Tyson, who averaged 6.5 yards per carry in 2020 and 18.6 yards per catch.
“We kind of like that one-two running punch out of Pitts and Johnson,” said Duke. “Both of them are capable of big plays.”
Duke said the Lions had a good turnout for their offseason workouts this summer.
“Most of our varsity kids got in all of the workouts,” he said. “We like to get 20.”
The Lions are scheduled to play one preseason scrimmage at home on Aug. 19 against Lakeview Centennial and then are to kick off the 2021 season on Aug. 27 at home against Tyler Chapel Hill.
