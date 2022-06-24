The Greenville Lions will be playing one of their tougher schedules next fall in football.
Of the Lions’ 10 scheduled opponents, seven of them made the playoffs last season and those seven teams posted winning records including Frisco Liberty (10-2), Chapel Hill (11-4), Denison (7-4), Crandall (6-5), Mesquite Poteet (8-4), Melissa (11-3) and Lucas Lovejoy (12-2).
The three teams on the schedule that did not finish with winning records last year still went 4-6 including the season opener Lake Dallas, plus Princeton and Terrell.
The opponents went a combined 77-42 for a .647 winning percentage.
“I rescheduled two teams that beat us,” said Lions coach Darren Duke, talking about the non-district portion of the schedule. “You’ve got to be ready for good people.”
Greenville, which went 3-7 last season, will be playing rematches against Frisco Liberty, which won 55-21 last year, and Chapel Hill, a 63-36 winner of the Lions.
Greenville also lost 45-21 to Crandall in District 8-5A-II play last year.
Crandall’s in the new District 7-5A-II with the Lions, Denison, Princeton, Poteet, Lovejoy and Terrell. The Terrell game should be interesting because Marvin Sedberry Jr. is the Tigers’ head coach and Marvin Sedberry Sr. is his assistant. Marvin Sedberry Sr. coached the Lions in three stints, taking them to eight trips to the playoffs.
“Competition is going to be tough,” said Duke. “I do think we’ve got most of the best teams in district at home. Maybe that will help.”
The Lions have played teams like Denison, Princeton, Poteet, Lovejoy and Terrell in the past in football.
Lake Dallas and Melissa are new opponents.
“A little bit of new blood and old blood,” said Duke.
The Lions won’t be playing former district opponents Ennis, Royse City and North Forney. Ennis went 11-1 last season and won the last two district titles.
“You trade Ennis for Lovejoy,” said Duke.
“Lovejoy and Melissa are really talented teams.”
The Lions did not hold spring football this year so they will play two preseason scrimmages instead of just one. They are to scrimmage at Whitehouse on Aug. 11 and then at home on Aug. 18 against Mount Pleasant.
Greenville Lions
2022 Football Schedule
Aug. 26 at Lake Dallas 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 2 Frisco Liberty 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Chapel Hill 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 *Denison 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 *at Princeton 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Bye
Oct. 7 *Crandall 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 *at Mesquite Poteet 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 *Melissa (HC) 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 28 *Lucas Lovejoy (SN) 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 *at Terrell 7:30 p.m.
*District 7-5A-II games
(HC) Homecoming
(SN) Senior night
