The Greenville Lions will cap off three weeks of spring football training with a Red-White scrimmage at 6 p.m. Thursday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“It’s going to be a regular game,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “We’ll have some kind of running clock or something. We want to get in enough plays but not too much.”
In conjunction with the event, there will be a punt, pass and kick contest at 5:30 p.m. for fourth and fifth graders on one side of the field while sixth graders will play a 7-on-7 game on the other side of the field.
The Lions have been divided into two squads with one team wearing red colors and the other dressed in white.
“We’ve got them split up, kids and coaches,” said Duke. “We’ve had a good spring. We’ve gotten a lot of things done.”
Duke and his coaches worked with four groups this spring wearing red, white, black and gray jerseys.
“I think that was really good for us as a team,” said Duke.
He said the Lions’ first offense, led by returning quarterback Anthony Johnson, will probably be on the white team and the “reds will probably be the first defense.”
He said the competition has been strong this spring.
“We still have some spots up for grabs,” he said. “I think our ninth and 10th graders have really jumped in there.”
Johnson passed for 382 yards and four touchdowns last season and ran for 140 yards as he shared time at quarterback with Micah Simpson, who totaled 2,027 yards and 26 TDs. Simpson has signed with West Texas A&M.
Also back from last year’s team are all-district defensive lineman Kahleel Parker and all-district linebacker Jonathan Sampson.
Because the Lions opted for spring training, they will start their 2023 fall practices a week later than most football teams in Texas, beginning on Aug. 7. They will be allowed only one preseason scrimmage rather than two like last year when they didn’t have spring training.
