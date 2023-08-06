They’ve changed head football coaches but the Greenville Lions won’t be changing one thing.
They will continue their recent tradition of Midnight Madness with the start of their first practice at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. They’ll be practicing under the lights at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in preparation for the 2023 season.
Their head coach over the last six years, Darren Duke, resigned on Tuesday. Randy Jackson, a former Lion assistant coach and longtime head coach, was named on Thursday as the Lions’ interim head football coach and athletic director. Jackson coached as an assistant under Marvin Sedberry on the Lions’ staff from 1992-95. He was also an assistant coach at Quinlan Ford under former Lions quarterback Phil Blue and worked closely with former Greenville head coach Pittman Keen on the defensive side of the ball at Quinlan.
“He was my first boss (Blue),” said Jackson. “Coach Blue’s been my mentor ever since.”
Jackson’s been a head football coach for 21 seasons with stops at Paducah, Mason, DeKalb, Lone Oak, Mesquite Poteet, Plano East, Grapevine and North Forney. Most recently he served as the offensive coordinator for the Potsdam Royals in the German Football League. The Royals set a European scoring record by averaging 50.5 points per game. His head coaching record is 170-78.
Jackson said he’ll become the Lions’ offensive coordinator and will be calling the plays. George Sellers will remain as the defensive coordinator.
“We’re going to change the offense but it won’t be a drastic change,” he said.
Jackson said he’s been running the same offense since 2017, what he calls the power spread.
“It’s all about big plays,” said Jackson, who noted that football teams that have the most plays of 20 yards or more in a game win 81 % of the time.,
“Defensively I’m still a three-down guy,” he said.
He said the Lions will remain in their 4-2-5 defensive alignment.
The Lions’ offense will be without several of their top playmakers from last season who’ve graduated.
Micah Simpson has graduated and signed with West Texas A&M. Simpson earned second-team Class 5A all-state honors last season as a utility player. He excelled for the Lions at rushing (177-1,421, 21 TDs), passing (39-of-71, 555 yards, 5 Ds), receiving (8-115, 1 TD) and also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He set a new school record with 444 yards rushing and six TDs in a 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty.
Also gone is running back-wide receiver Kamron Neal, who is headed to Panhandle State in Oklahoma after first signing with a junior college in Kansas. Neal ran for 642 yards and four TDs on 82 carries and led the Lions with 18 catches for 289 yards and three scores. He was a dangerous threat for the Lions with his speed: he was the District 13-5A 200-meter dash champion.
Another departing senior, JaQualyn Davis, was the Lions’ second-leading receiver last season with 17 catches for 286 yards and four TDs. He earned second-team all-district honors.
Johnson was 27-of-60 passing in 2022 for 382 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards on 60 carries.
Johnson gained confidence in basketball, earning all-district honors.
Johnson rushed for 143 yards and one TD on 38 carries and Washington ran for 34 yards on 10 carries.
The Lions’ defense returns two first-team all-district selections in tackle Khaleel Parker and linebacker Jonathan Sampson.
Last year the Lions’ defense gave up an average of 448.3 yards per game as they finished at 2-8 for the season and 1-7 in district play.
Jackson took over a Mesquite Poteet program that had gone 1-19 the two previous seasons and guided the Pirates to records of 12-3, 7-3 and 11-3 over the next three seasons, earning state coach of the year honors.
