After whipping Frisco Liberty 35-2 last week, the 1-1 Greenville Lions will face a tougher test at home on Friday night.
They’ll be taking on the No. 2 state-ranked Chapel Hill Bulldogs of Tyler in Greenville’s final non-district game before starting District 7-5A-II play. The opening kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Whereas Liberty is rebuilding after going 0-10 last season, Chapel Hill is one of the top teams in Class 4A-I. The Bulldogs return nine offensive starters and six defensive regulars off a 12-3 team that reached the state semifinals last season.
Quarterback Demetrius Brisbon Jr. and running back Rickey Stewart played on a Chapel Hill team that rolled up 560 yards of total offense during a 69-20 win over the Lions last year at Chapel Hill. Brisbon passed for 157 yards and five touchdowns in last year’s game and ran for 95 yards and two more scores. Stewart rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown on only six carries.
Brisbon and Stewart have led the Bulldogs to two convincing victories over established 4A programs: Gilmer (71-53) and Van (50-28). Gilmer was an 11-1 regional semifinalist last season after reaching back to state finals. Van was a 6-5 playoff team last season.
Brisbon rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns against Gilmer and was 8-of-11 passing for 74 yards and three TDs.
Stewart rushed for 278 yards and one TD on 20 carries.
Brisbon rushed for 129 yards and a TD on just seven carries vs. Van and was 10-of-13 passing for 136 yards and a TD.
Stewart ran for a game-high 195 yards and four TDs on 19 carries.
Quarterback Anthony Johnson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another during the Lions’ win over Frisco Liberty. He connected with wide receiver Dadrian Payton for a TD pass on the second play from scrimmage for the second straight game, this time a 67-yard connection. He also fired touchdown passes of 21 and 23 yards to wide receiver Jett Fifield and ran for a 3-yard touchdown run.
Greg Washington led the Lions with 105 yards rushing on 21 carries, scoring on a 3-yard burst.
Johnson went 3-of-11 passing for 61 yards, including a 48-yard TD pass, in the Lions’ game last year against Chapel Hill. The Lions finished with 242 yards of offense.
The Lions’ district opener is on Sept. 15 at Denison.
This will be a busy week for the rest of the local teams.
Fannindel will entertain former six-man power Denton Calvary on Thursday night in Ladonia.
Other Friday games include Royse City at No. 1 state-ranked Melissa from Class 5A-II, Caddo Mills at Canton, Quinlan Ford at Bullard, Howe at Commerce, Cooper at Lone Oak, Boles at Hawkins, Wolfe City at Celeste, Cumby at Fort Worth Mercy Prep and Greenville Christian at Carrollton Prince of Peace.
Campbell is to entertain Fruitvale in a six-man game on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.