The Greenville Lions are hoping to put two big losses to Highland Park behind them when they close out the 2022 baseball season this week.
The Lions are to play North Forney twice this week in the last two games of District 13-5A play. They’re scheduled to play North Forney at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at John Mason Field in Greenville and then on Friday in North Forney, also beginning at 7:30 p.m. The first game has been moved back from Tuesday due to a shortage of available umpires.
Greenville will honors its seniors before the game. The families are to gather at 6 p.m. and then senior actitivies will be conducted from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m.
Highland Park beat the Lions 16-0 at Highland Park and 12-1 in Greenville on Friday night.
Highland Park outhit the Lions 12-4 during Friday’s victory as Jack Rich and Ben Bailey pounded doubles.
“We fought a little bit harder today,” said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle. “We ran out of juice.”
The Scots outhit Greenville 8-1 in the 16-0 victory. Brandt Downing pounded a double for the only hit for Greenville as Jordan Stribling took the mound win.
Rich and Jack True doubled and tripled for Highland Park.
“That’s a good ball club,” said Slagle. “I think that we’re better than we played the last two games.”
Highland Park, which plays Royse City twice this week, remains in the playoff hunt while the Lions are out of playoff contention.
