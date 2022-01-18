The Greenville Lions will try to stop a three-game losing skid in District 13-5A basketball when they take on Highland Park at home on Tuesday.
The Lions opened district play with victories of 63-49 over Crandall and 79-73 over Royse City but have lost their last three to district opponents Mesquite Poteet (50-44), Forney (60-59) and West Mesquite, 59-47 in Greenville on Friday night.
Greenville trailed West Mesquite only 43-42 entering the fourth quarter and were down only 47-46 with 4:34 remaining after Micah Simpson produced a steal and then drove in for the layup.
But the Wranglers outscored the Lions 12-1 during the rest of the game as Greenville lost five turnovers.
“We had too many turnovers and were not disciplined defensively,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “We’ve lost a few in a row but we will get back on track in the near future.”
Kyler Wigenton, who hit three 3-pointers, led the Wranglers and all scorers with 24 points.
Dylan Olivarez was next with 12 points after swishing three 3-pointers.
Simpson led the Lions with 12 points, while Keaton Heard tossed in 11 and Antwon Anderson and Kayden Edwards added eight points each. Degaryion Anderson also added six points though he missed some playing time in the first half after getting injured when taken down from behind on a breakaway layup. Anderson later returned to the game.
The Lions are scheduled to face Highland Park at about 7:30 on Tuesday. Highland Park, the defending district champion lost its district opener to Mesquite Poteet, 41-34, but has beaten Forney (50-49), West Mesquite (67-52) and Crandall (77-46).
---
After the Lions’ game againstWest Mesquite, the Lions participated in a gender reveal ceremony with their head coach Chris Williams and his wife Porsha.
Fans gathered to watch along with the team as Lion player Degaryion Anderson was given a small ball. After Anderson dunked the ball in the goal it broke open, sending a pink mist into the air to indicate that the next Williams’ child will be a girl.
Anderson had suffered an injury earlier in the game on a fall after getting fouled from behind but dunked the small ball with no problem.
District 13-5A basketball
West Mesquite 11 11 21 16 —59
Greenville 12 15 15 5 —47
WM: Kyler Wigenton 24, Damyuis Williams 6, Rollins Carrie 4, Rodney Adams 3, Dylan Olivarez 12, Martin Isaiah 3.
G: Micah Simpson 12, Antwon Anderson 8, Braelan Brown 2, Kayden Edwards 8, Keaton Heard 11, Degaryion Anderson 6.
Records: G 15-10, 2-3.
Next game: Highland Park at Greenville, Tuesday.
Terrell 46,
Caddo Mills 36
CADDO MILLS — Terrell beat the Caddo Mills Foxes 46-36 on Friday night.
Brady Wasurick led the Foxes with 15 points and Caden Lemmon added eight points.
Terrell also won the junior varsity game, 48-40.
The freshman contest was canceled.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again at home on Tuesday against Kaufman with the first game to start at 5 p.m.
