The Greenville Lions and Lady Lions stand with Greenville coach Don Johnson for a photo after the District 13-5A tournament in Crandall. The Lions placed third and the Lady Lions were fourth in the team standings.

 Photo courtesy of Don Johnson

  CRANDALL — The Greenville Lions finished third of seven teams in the boys division while Highland Park swept both team titles at the District 13-5A golf tournament.

  The Lions shot rounds of 368 and 316 at the Rusted Rail Golf Club to finish third with a 729 team total. Harper Waddle led the Lions with a 168 that included two rounds of 84 for a 168 total. Caden Bowers was next for Greenville (90-86-176), followed by Brylon Hill (95-93-188) and Travis Bowers (99-98-197). Waddle, Bowers and Hill earned second-team all-district honors.

  Christian Clark fired rounds of 72 and 68 for a 140 total to lead the individual golfers and the Highland Park Blue team to first place in the team standings. Highland Park Blue carded rounds of 304 and 285 for a 589 total. Highland Park Gold shot rounds of 310 and 299 for a 609 total.

  The Greenville Lady Lions finished fourth in the girls team standings (449-459-908) behind Highland Park Blue (310-305-615), Highland Park Gold (362-343-705) and Forney (445-460-905).

Abbey Chapman led the Lady Lions (1005-103-208), followed by Marley Knight (109-110-219), Caroline Bowers (110-114-224) and Mirale Dalton (125-132-257). Chapman, Knight and Bowers earned second-team all-district honors.

  Sophie Biediger of Highland Park Blue finished first among the girls individuals with a 142 that included rounds of 68 and 74.

  The top two teams and two individuals will advance to the region tournament. All region qualifiers are from Highland Park, which is moving up to Class 6A next season.

            District 13-5A golf

          Rusted Rail Golf Club

                Crandall

  Boys team standings

1. *Highland Park Blue        304-285-589

2. *Highland Park Gold        310-299-609

3. Greenville                       368-361-729

4. Forney                           384-367-751

5. North Forney                  377-400-777

6. Crandall                         428-399-827

7. Mesquite Poteet              514-480-994

  Boys individuals

1. Christian Clark, Highland Park Blue          72-68-140

2. *Charles Nelson, Highland Park               72-72-144

3. Joe Stover, Highland Park Blue                77-70-147

4. Blake Goodnight, Highland Park Blue       76-72-148

5. Brooks Simmons, Highland Park Gold      77-73-150

6. Martin Kemp, Highland Park Gold            77-74-151

7. Jacob Pletcher, Highland Park Gold          77-76-153

8. *Will Blankenship, Highland Park             80-74-154

9. Mack Duvall, Highland Park Blue              80-75-155

9. Robert Boyce HIghland Park Gold            79-76-155

  Other scores:

Caden Bowers, Greenville                90-86-176

Harper Waddle, Greenville               84-84-168

Brylon Hill, Greenville                      95-93-188

Travis Bowers, Greenville                99-98-197

Landon Wasden, Royse City            107-93-200

*Region qualifiers

Girls team standings

1. *Highland Park Blue        310-305-615

2. *Highland Park Gold        362-343-705

3. Forney                           445-460-905

4. Greenville                       449-459-908

Girls individuals

1. Sophie Biediger, Highland Park Blue                 68-74-142

2. Landry Saylor, Highland Park Blue                   79-74-153

3. Grace Heiss, Highland Park Blue                      80-79-159

4. Iris Song, Highland Park Gold                          87-80-167

5. Tatum Thomason, Highland Park Blue              83-85-168

6. Claire Wiebe, Highland Park Blue                     92-78-170

7. *Olivia Coker, Highland Park                            87-84-171

7. Katherina Chen, Highland Park Gold                  92-83-175

8. Daisy Murphy, Highland Park Gold                     89-89-178

9. *Indie Lane, Highland Park                               92-90-182

10. Jordan McGinley, Highland Park Gold               94-98-192

Other scores:

Abbey Chapman, Greenville        105-103-208

Marley Knight, Greenville            109-110-219

Caroline Bowers, Greenville        110-114-224

Mirlae Dalton, Greenville             125-132-257

