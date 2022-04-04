CRANDALL — The Greenville Lions finished third of seven teams in the boys division while Highland Park swept both team titles at the District 13-5A golf tournament.
The Lions shot rounds of 368 and 316 at the Rusted Rail Golf Club to finish third with a 729 team total. Harper Waddle led the Lions with a 168 that included two rounds of 84 for a 168 total. Caden Bowers was next for Greenville (90-86-176), followed by Brylon Hill (95-93-188) and Travis Bowers (99-98-197). Waddle, Bowers and Hill earned second-team all-district honors.
Christian Clark fired rounds of 72 and 68 for a 140 total to lead the individual golfers and the Highland Park Blue team to first place in the team standings. Highland Park Blue carded rounds of 304 and 285 for a 589 total. Highland Park Gold shot rounds of 310 and 299 for a 609 total.
The Greenville Lady Lions finished fourth in the girls team standings (449-459-908) behind Highland Park Blue (310-305-615), Highland Park Gold (362-343-705) and Forney (445-460-905).
Abbey Chapman led the Lady Lions (1005-103-208), followed by Marley Knight (109-110-219), Caroline Bowers (110-114-224) and Mirale Dalton (125-132-257). Chapman, Knight and Bowers earned second-team all-district honors.
Sophie Biediger of Highland Park Blue finished first among the girls individuals with a 142 that included rounds of 68 and 74.
The top two teams and two individuals will advance to the region tournament. All region qualifiers are from Highland Park, which is moving up to Class 6A next season.
District 13-5A golf
Rusted Rail Golf Club
Crandall
Boys team standings
1. *Highland Park Blue 304-285-589
2. *Highland Park Gold 310-299-609
3. Greenville 368-361-729
4. Forney 384-367-751
5. North Forney 377-400-777
6. Crandall 428-399-827
7. Mesquite Poteet 514-480-994
Boys individuals
1. Christian Clark, Highland Park Blue 72-68-140
2. *Charles Nelson, Highland Park 72-72-144
3. Joe Stover, Highland Park Blue 77-70-147
4. Blake Goodnight, Highland Park Blue 76-72-148
5. Brooks Simmons, Highland Park Gold 77-73-150
6. Martin Kemp, Highland Park Gold 77-74-151
7. Jacob Pletcher, Highland Park Gold 77-76-153
8. *Will Blankenship, Highland Park 80-74-154
9. Mack Duvall, Highland Park Blue 80-75-155
9. Robert Boyce HIghland Park Gold 79-76-155
Other scores:
Caden Bowers, Greenville 90-86-176
Harper Waddle, Greenville 84-84-168
Brylon Hill, Greenville 95-93-188
Travis Bowers, Greenville 99-98-197
Landon Wasden, Royse City 107-93-200
*Region qualifiers
Girls team standings
1. *Highland Park Blue 310-305-615
2. *Highland Park Gold 362-343-705
3. Forney 445-460-905
4. Greenville 449-459-908
Girls individuals
1. Sophie Biediger, Highland Park Blue 68-74-142
2. Landry Saylor, Highland Park Blue 79-74-153
3. Grace Heiss, Highland Park Blue 80-79-159
4. Iris Song, Highland Park Gold 87-80-167
5. Tatum Thomason, Highland Park Blue 83-85-168
6. Claire Wiebe, Highland Park Blue 92-78-170
7. *Olivia Coker, Highland Park 87-84-171
7. Katherina Chen, Highland Park Gold 92-83-175
8. Daisy Murphy, Highland Park Gold 89-89-178
9. *Indie Lane, Highland Park 92-90-182
10. Jordan McGinley, Highland Park Gold 94-98-192
Other scores:
Abbey Chapman, Greenville 105-103-208
Marley Knight, Greenville 109-110-219
Caroline Bowers, Greenville 110-114-224
Mirlae Dalton, Greenville 125-132-257
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.