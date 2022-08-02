Greenville football coach Darren Duke was going over a check list with his wife Emily on Sunday afternoon in preparation for Lions’ first football practice of the fall season.
“Lights, have you checked on the stadium lights?” Emily asked her husband.
That’s when Duke realized he better check out the lights at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium to make sure they were ready for Midnight Madness, the Lions’ first practice.
Duke drove out to the stadium, flipped the switches. No lights.
Duke made some calls and some Greenville Independent School District maintenance workers and an electrician got the stadium lights working for the most part about an hour before the start of practice.
The Lions then continued their recent tradition of beginning their first practice just after midnight. They ran out on to the Ford Stadium field at 12:05 a.m. Monday. They weren’t alone. Members of the Lion pride band were also there, plus some of the cheerleaders and the Flaming Flashes drill teamers. There were also some fans who stayed up late to watch the Lions.
The Lions practiced about an hour and a half, doing some stretching and running before working on special teams and then breaking up into groups by position. They’re working in shorts and helmets for the first few days of practice in accordance with University Interscholastic League guidelines.
“I don’t think you need a marathon practice,” said Duke. “I like short, fast-paced practices.”
The Lions didn’t have spring training back in April and May so they started a week earlier than last year and are scheduled to play two preseason scrimmages on Aug. 11 at Whitehouse and Aug. 18 at home against Mount Pleasant. Their season opener is scheduled for Aug. 26 at Lake Dallas.
“Without having spring ball we still worked on skills in athletic period,” said Duke.
Ninety-five players turned out for the first practice including 30 freshmen, 30 sophomores and 35 varsity candidates. Duke said a few more players could join the workouts, which will continue daily from 5 to 7 p.m.
“We still have a few on vacation and a couple of them are working,” said Duke.
Duke said the Lions reported for the most part in good shape.
“I think it showed up,” he said. “It was nice to work out without the heat.”
The Lions practiced in mid 80-degree heat. The weather forecasts for Greenville are calling for 100-plus temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Two former Greenville coaches were back on the field for Midnight Madness. Jeremy Coe is back as a varsity assistant after a stint at Caddo Mills.
Jeff Wheat is back on the Greenville Middle School coaching staff following a year spent solely in the classroom as a teacher.
