Just like in last week's football season opener, the Greenville Lions scored on a long pass play on their second play from scrimmage.
But this time the Lions held onto the lead to take a 35-2 non-district victory over Frisco Liberty on Thursday night at Toyota Stadium. It was the first Greenville victory for the Lions' new head coach Randy Jackson and No. 171 in his career.
Last week, Greenville quarterback Anthony Johnson and wide receiver Dadrian Payton connected on an 88-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage. The Lions did not hold onto the lead and lost 38-7 to Lake Dallas.
On Thursday night Johnson connected with Payton on a 67-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage. Last week's throw was a deep pass. Payton scored this time on a quick screen, reversing his field and using his track speed to outrun the Redhawk defenders to the end zone.
Johnson fired two more touchdown passes of 21 and 23 yards to Jett Fifield, who is in his first varsity football season with the Lions. Fifield, who serves as the holder for placekicker Nicholas on conversion attempts, ran in for a two-point conversion after the 21-yard touchdown pass.
Johnson, who was 8-of-15 passing for 145 yards, also ran for 31 yards on six carries, scoring on a 3-yard keeper.
Greg Washington, who led the Lions with 105 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 3-yard run.
Just was 3-of-4 on extra point kicks.
The Lions outgained Liberty 297-245 in total yardage after holding the Redhawks to only 32 yards of offense in the second half. Defensive lineman Khaleel Parker and linebacker Jonathan Sampson made some big plays on defense as did the Lions' secondary.
Liberty scored its only points of the game in the second second after the Lion defense made a stand at its 1-yard line.
The Lions also turned back Liberty on another threat when Aden Lewis intercepted a Liberty pass in the end zone.
Liberty failed to cash in on another promising scoring opportunity when there was a problem with the hold on a 27-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by Daniel Rener. Rener, another track speedster, had an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown called back by a penalty.
The two teams combined for 15 penalties, including eight on the Lions for 82 yards.
