The Greenville Lions hit the T.A. “Cotton” Ford field at 12:01 a.m. Monday for their first football practice of the 2021 season.
“It’s kind of become a tradition now,” said Lions coach Darren Duke before the start of what they call Midnight Madness. “Signifies the start of that new season so we enjoy it. It’s a special thing that we get to do.”
The Lions went right to work, focusing on special teams. Punter Isaiah Lowe, who averaged 30.6 yards on 14 punts last season, boomed a couple of long punts with the aid of a brisk breeze.
The Lions later broke up into groups by position.
The Lions worked outside on the Ford turf and at times worked inside the Roy Q. Traylor indoor facility.
They were greeted by the Lion Pride Band and Flaming Flashes drill team. More than 200 fans watched practice from both sides of the stadium.
As the Lions practiced music played over the loud speakers with a mixture of contemporary hits plus some oldies including James Brown, Ozzy Osbourne and Led Zeppelin.
The Lions finished the two-hour practice with some sprints and calisthenics.
Duke and his assistant coaches kept the pace brisk and the players busy. There weren’t any players standing around waiting for something to do.
“Fast-paced, up tempo,” said Duke.
Duke said the Lions were sweating by the end of practice, though practicing in the cooler night air.
“You could tell they were all moving around, hustling,” he said.
Duke had expected 115 players for the first practice, including 35 freshmen, junior varsity candidates and 55 on the varsity and that was about the number that worked out.
“We’re expecting a few more,” said Duke.
Quarterbacks Joe Galay and Hunter Waters worked with the varsity offense and took turns throwing the football under the watchful eye of offensive coordinator Bret Alexander. Galay backed up Brandon Stephens on the varsity last season, completing of 5-of-9 for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Duke said the Lions also have plans to work speedy Micah Simpson into the mix at quarterback.
The Lions’ next scheduled workout is on Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. They’ll work until 6:30. That will be their normal workout hours for the next few days of practice.
Duke said the Lions will be practicing more on grass this season after the maintenance crew got their grass fields ready, something that hasn’t been available for a long time.
“I think we’ll start mixing in the grass,” said Duke. “It’s going to be hot.”
The forecasted high for Greenville on Tuesday is 97 degrees.
The Lions graduated a speedy corps of skill position players off last year’s 4-5 playoff team. Five senior Lions signed with colleges at the end of last season.
“I’m always confident in Greenville we can find some more skill kids,” said Duke.
The Lions are scheduled to play one preseason scrimmage at home on Aug. 19 against Lakeview Centennial and then are to kick off the 2021 season on Aug. 27 at home against Tyler Chapel Hill.
