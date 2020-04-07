Not only have the Greenville Lions’ sports of soccer, powerlifting, baseball, softball, golf, tennis and track and field been affected by the COVID-19 virus but also spring football practice.
All University Interscholastic League athletic competition remains suspended through at least May 4, according to an announcement by the UIL on Friday.
“In accordance with the Executive Order issued by Governor Greg Abbott mandating schools remain temporarily closed through Monday, May 4, 2020 due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the University Interscholastic League (UIL) is further modifying contingency plans and extending its previously announced timeline for completing UIL activities this academic school year,” according to the UIL’s official press release.
“These modifications are based on schools resuming operations on Monday, May 4, 2020. As that date approaches, UIL will monitor all available information and provide member schools with more specific guidance on district and post-season date adjustments related to this new extension.
“All in-person practices, rehearsals and workouts remain suspended until further notice and remote instruction remains in place. UIL remains committed to providing a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to resuming contests and games. All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
The Lions and Lady Lions’ soccer teams only had a couple of district matches remaining before the season was suspended.
The Lions’ baseball team played one District 15-5A game before competition was suspended.
The Lady Lions’ softball team hadn’t opened district play yet.
Greenville’s golf teams were scheduled to play their district tournaments at Paris in late March.
The District 15-5A tennis tournament was planned for early April.
The 15-5A track and field meets were planned for March 30-April 1 at Mount Pleasant.
Four Lions and two Lady Lions qualified for the state powerlifting meets scheduled for March at Abilene and Waco but those meets were suspended.
The Lions called off spring football practice and will instead start fall workouts a week early in August.
“We were going to have it,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Duke said spring training was going to be modified because “a lot of these core kids are in track and field and baseball.”
The Red-White spring game, which has been called off, was planned for May 12.
The Lions have added a second preseason scrimmage in the fall, since they won’t have spring training.
“We didn’t get to do boot camp,” said Duke. “But we had divided up into boot camp groups.”
Duke said the coaches of the specific boot camp groups have been staying in touch with the athletes, who are obviously home-bound.
“So many of them (the students) have social media,” he said. “We’re just trying to continue to make sure they’re working out and monitoring their grades.”
The UIL allows “remote learning/coaching” through “electronic, video or teleconferencing type methods.” But schools are limited in the instruction to a “maximum of eight hours per week per activity,” according to a UIL press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.