The Greenville Lions split in two District 13-5A soccer matches on Monday and Tuesday.
They won 1-0 at West Mesquite on Monday and then lost 2-1 at home on Tuesday to Forney.
They’re now 2-3 in district play.
Carlos Saldana and Kofi Eduful scored Forney’s two goals. Weston Bubb assisted Saldana’s goal as Forney improved to 6-7-1 for the season and 4-1 in district play.
David Borjas scored Greenville’s goal in the first half on a penalty kick.
“We made some mistakes in the first half,” said Lions coach Chris James. “The second half was more our style of play. Just didn’t get that second goal.”
The Lions couldn’t convert on several promising scoring opportunities in the second half.
Goalkeeper Greg Just kept the Lions in the game in the second half with a couple of diving saves.
The Lions beat West Mesquite 1-0 on a goal by Josh Salizar. Jonathan Jaimes recorded the save.
The Lions are scheduled to resume district play on Friday at Royse City.
The Greenville Lady Lions lost district games by scores of 6-1 on Monday at West Mesquite and 11-0 on Tuesday at Forney.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play next at home on Friday against Royse City.
