If everything had gone as planned the Greenville Lions would be making a long trip on Friday to open their 2020 football season at Nacogdoches.
But the Nacogdoches Dragons called off the game due to COVID-19 issues and the Lions won’t have to travel on the road for their long-awaited opener. They’re playing Henderson at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Greenville Lions’ home field: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Lions coach Darren Duke found Henderson as a replacement after Nacogdoches announced last week that it couldn’t play.
“They (Henderson Lions) were looking for a game,” he said. “They just seemed like a good test.”
The Henderson Lions own a two-game advantage over the host Lions. As a 4A, Henderson started practice and its season a month earlier than the 5A Greenville Lions due to University Interscholastic League guidelines. Henderson’s already played two games but had a couple of games called off because of the pandemic.
Henderson opened with a 21-12 victory over Liberty-Eylau on Aug. 28 and then lost 22-20 to No. 4 ranked Gilmer on Sept. 4. Gilmer stopped Henderson on a two-point conversion attempt to escape with the victory.
Henderson was a 7-4 playoff team last season.
“They’ve always been a good team,” said Duke. “They’ve got speed. They’re very athletic.”
Duke said Henderson is the kind of team the Lions need to play to get ready for District 8-5A-II, which includes three state-ranked teams: Ennis, North Forney and Royse City. Ennis is currently ranked No. 1 in 5A, Division II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
Greenville went 6-5 last season, reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2003. The Lions played Frisco tough for a half before giving way in the bi-district playoff at The Star, the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters in Frisco. Frisco is now ranked No. 8.
Greenville tuned up for the season with a scrimmage at Whitehouse last week. Whitehouse, the hometown of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went 8-4 last season.
“We started out pretty well, we were moving the ball,” said Duke.
Miles Denson, one of six Lions who’ve clocked at 4.5 seconds or faster in the 40-yard dash, ran for a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the scrimmage.
“I think it created some overconfidence,” said Duke.
The Lions didn’t fare as well during the rest of the scrimmage. They got outscored 28-7 on the scoreboard during a live half.
“We were sluggish and I didn’t think that we played with the level of intensity that we need to play at to be successful,” said Duke.
“We did some other things well offensively,” he said. “Defensively it showed that we haven’t tackled a lot in practice.”
The Lions’ defense has to replace two all-state standouts: defensive end Jeremiah Abrego and defensive back Tyrecus Davis plus all-district linebacker Tucker Momon who are all headed off to play college football.
Duke said the Lions had some young players appearing in their “first Friday night action and it showed a little bit.”
“The kids, I think they learned a little bit from it,” he said.
