Homecoming usually brings out the best in the Greenville Lions in football.
The Lions have won 15 of their last 28 homecoming games and even in defeat usually make it a good game.
Along the way they’ve beaten state-ranked teams on homecoming and earned some key district wins. They’ve also thrilled the homecoming crowd with some exciting plays, like a 108-yard return of a missed field goal for a touchdown by Tyrecus Davis that helped the Lions to a 31-17 homecoming win over Terrell in 2018. Davis is now making big plays on defense at Navarro College in Corsicana.
Last year they got some big plays from Miles Denson, O.J. Johnson and Brandon Stephens for a 47-27 homecoming win over Sulphur Springs that nailed down a playoff berth.
The 1-4 Lions be looking for more homecoming magic again on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. District 8-5A-II game at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium against the 3-2 Corsicana Tigers.
The pre-game ceremony with the introduction of the homecoming court and then the crowning of the homecoming queen and king is planned to start at 7:05 p.m.
Some football coaches might see homecoming as a distraction but not Lions coach Darren Duke.
“I tell them it’s something that you’re supposed to enjoy,” he said. “It’s a high school experience.”
Duke said it’s important to win on homecoming because the fans might not remember who won the accompanying “powder puff” football game played by the girls or some of the other homecoming activities but they will remember who won the homecoming game.
This one is a key district game for both teams.
“We’re both 0-2 and have playoff expectations,” said Duke. “So it’s a big game for both teams.”
The Lions beat Corsicana last year 49-28 in Corsicana as Denson ran for touchdowns of 62, 37 and 48 yards and caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Stephens. Denson is now at Pitt State in Kansas and Stephens is playing as a quarterback at Panhandle State in Oklahoma.
Joe Galay and Micah Simpson took turns at quarterback in place of Stephens during the Lions’ last game, a 35-14 loss to Royse City. Galay was 5-of-11 passing for 28 yards and Simpson was 5-of-5 for 32 yards and rushed for a team-high 137 yards and one TD on 16 carries.
Johnson, who was limited to 58 yards on 22 carries by Royse City, leads the Lion rushers for the season with 501 yards and three TDs on 80 carries. Simpson has run for 254 yards and two TDs on 24 carries and Hue Pitts, who ran for an 11-yard touchdown against Royse City, has rushed for 203 yards and four scores on 18 carries.
Galay is 39-of-73 passing for the season for 645 yards and four TDs.
Zy Tyson leads the Lion receivers with 18 catches for 140 yards, while Simpson has caught eight for 219 and two TDs and JaQualyn Davis has caught five for 196 yards and two scores.
Duke said he thought the Lions’ bye last week “did come at a good time.”
“It gave us a chance to regroup and heal up a little bit and refocus,” he said.
Corsicana was a young team last year and still is this season. Their starting quarterback Adrian Baston is a sophomore.
One of their top rushers, Dontay Thomas is a sophomore, and Kedric Armstrong is a junior. Another top rusher, Anthony Young Jr. is a senior.
Corsicana went 3-0 in non-district plays with wins of 14-7 of The Colony, 49-35 over Frisco Lebanon Trail and 23-7 over Whitehouse. They’ve lost their two district game by scores of 41-21 to Royse City and 24-6 to Forney.
Greenville Lions
2021 Football Season Stats
RUSHING
Att. Yds. Avg. TD LG
O.J. Johnson 80 501 6.3 3 82
Micah Simpson 24 254 10.5 2 92
Hue Pitts 38 203 5.3 4 33
Zy Tyson 18 82 4.5 1 28
Kamron Neal 5 73 14.6 1 41
Joe Galay 16 45 2.8 0 11
Amauryen Nelson 2 6 3.0 0 5
Isaiah Lowe 2 3 1.5 0 3
TEAM 5 -61 -12.2 0 -5
PASSING
C A I Pct. Yds. TDs LG
Joe Galay 39 73 4 .534 645 4 66
Hunter Waters 4 7 0 .571 37 0 25
Micah Simpson 5 6 0 .833 32 0 32
RECEIVING
Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Zy Tyson 18 140 7.8 0 19
Micah Simpson 8 219 27.4 2 54
JaQualyn Davis 5 196 39.2 2 66
Degaryion Anderson 4 68 17.0 0 33
Hue Pitts 3 29 9.7 0 17
Amauryen Nelson 3 20 8.0 0 9
O.J. Johnson 2 13 6.5 0 0
Isaiah Lowe 2 -4 -2.0 0 -1
Damian Lewis 1 25 25.0 0 25
Kamron Neal 1 7 3.5 0 7
Emiliano Portillo 1 1 1.0 0 1
TEAM RUSHING
Att. Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Opponent 176 1100 6.2 16 80
Greenville 190 1106 5.8 11 92
TEAM PASSING
C A I Pct. Yds. TDs LG
Opponent 59 101 5 .584 1050 8 74
Greenville 48 86 4 .558 714 4 66
TOTAL OFFENSE
Plays Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Opponent 277 2150 430.0 24 80
Greenville 276 1820 364.0 15 92
PUNTING
Punts Yds. Avg. BL LG
Opponent 18 570 31.7 0 48
Greenville 20 757 37.8 0 51
GREENVILLE PUNTING
Punts Yds. Avg. BL LG
Andrew Ibarra 20 757 37.8 0 51
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Opponent 34 69 43 35 —181
Greenville 14 47 28 41 —130
SEASON RESULTS
Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36
Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21
Greenville 59, Carrollton Ranchview 0
Ennis 28, Greenville 0
Royse City 35, Greenville 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.