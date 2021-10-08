Zy Tyson runs with the ball

Zy Tyson runs with the football during the Greenville Lions' recent game at Royse City. The Lions will entertain Corsicana for homecoming at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.

  Homecoming usually brings out the best in the Greenville Lions in football.

  The Lions have won 15 of their last 28 homecoming games and even in defeat usually make it a good game.

  Along the way they’ve beaten state-ranked teams on homecoming and earned some key district wins. They’ve also thrilled the homecoming crowd with some exciting plays, like a 108-yard return of a missed field goal for a touchdown by Tyrecus Davis that helped the Lions to a 31-17 homecoming win over Terrell in 2018. Davis is now making big plays on defense at Navarro College in Corsicana.

  Last year they got some big plays from Miles Denson, O.J. Johnson and Brandon Stephens for a 47-27 homecoming win over Sulphur Springs that nailed down a playoff berth.

  The 1-4 Lions be looking for more homecoming magic again on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. District 8-5A-II game at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium against the 3-2 Corsicana Tigers.

  The pre-game ceremony with the introduction of the homecoming court and then the crowning of the homecoming queen and king is planned to start at 7:05 p.m.

  Some football coaches might see homecoming as a distraction but not Lions coach Darren Duke.

  “I tell them it’s something that you’re supposed to enjoy,” he said. “It’s a high school experience.”

  Duke said it’s important to win on homecoming because the fans might not remember who won the accompanying “powder puff” football game played by the girls or some of the other homecoming activities but they will remember who won the homecoming game.

  This one is a key district game for both teams.

  “We’re both 0-2 and have playoff expectations,” said Duke. “So it’s a big game for both teams.”

  The Lions beat Corsicana last year 49-28 in Corsicana as Denson ran for touchdowns of 62, 37 and 48 yards and caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from Stephens. Denson is now at Pitt State in Kansas and Stephens is playing as a quarterback at Panhandle State in Oklahoma.

  Joe Galay and Micah Simpson took turns at quarterback in place of Stephens during the Lions’ last game, a 35-14 loss to Royse City. Galay was 5-of-11 passing for 28 yards and Simpson was 5-of-5 for 32 yards and rushed for a team-high 137 yards and one TD on 16 carries.

  Johnson, who was limited to 58 yards on 22 carries by Royse City, leads the Lion rushers for the season with 501 yards and three TDs on 80 carries. Simpson has run for 254 yards and two TDs on 24 carries and Hue Pitts, who ran for an 11-yard touchdown against Royse City, has rushed for 203 yards and four scores on 18 carries.

  Galay is 39-of-73 passing for the season for 645 yards and four TDs.

  Zy Tyson leads the Lion receivers with 18 catches for 140 yards, while Simpson has caught eight for 219 and two TDs and JaQualyn Davis has caught five for 196 yards and two scores.

  Duke said he thought the Lions’ bye last week “did come at a good time.”

  “It gave us a chance to regroup and heal up a little bit and refocus,” he said.

  Corsicana was a young team last year and still is this season. Their starting quarterback Adrian Baston is a sophomore.

  One of their top rushers, Dontay Thomas is a sophomore, and Kedric Armstrong is a junior. Another top rusher, Anthony Young Jr. is a senior.

  Corsicana went 3-0 in non-district plays with wins of 14-7 of The Colony, 49-35 over Frisco Lebanon Trail and 23-7 over Whitehouse. They’ve lost their two district game by scores of 41-21 to Royse City and 24-6 to Forney.

Greenville Lions

        2021 Football Season Stats

              RUSHING

                         Att.    Yds.   Avg.   TD   LG

O.J. Johnson       80    501    6.3      3    82

Micah Simpson    24    254   10.5     2    92

Hue Pitts             38    203    5.3     4    33

Zy Tyson             18      82    4.5     1     28

Kamron Neal         5      73   14.6    1     41

Joe Galay            16      45    2.8     0     11

Amauryen Nelson   2       6    3.0     0       5

Isaiah Lowe           2       3    1.5     0       3

TEAM                    5    -61  -12.2    0      -5

                   PASSING

                      C  A  I      Pct.    Yds.   TDs  LG

Joe Galay       39 73  4    .534     645   4    66

Hunter Waters  4  7  0      .571     37    0    25

Micah Simpson  5  6  0     .833     32    0    32

               RECEIVING

                           Rec.    Yds.    Avg.   TDs LG

Zy Tyson                 18    140     7.8    0    19

Micah Simpson          8    219    27.4    2    54

JaQualyn Davis          5    196    39.2    2    66

Degaryion Anderson   4     68    17.0     0    33

Hue Pitts                   3     29     9.7      0    17

Amauryen Nelson      3     20     8.0       0     9

O.J. Johnson             2     13     6.5       0     0

Isaiah Lowe              2     -4    -2.0       0    -1

Damian Lewis           1     25   25.0       0    25

Kamron Neal            1      7     3.5        0     7

Emiliano Portillo        1      1     1.0       0     1

                TEAM RUSHING

                      Att.    Yds.    Avg.  TDs    LG

Opponent       176     1100     6.2    16    80

Greenville       190     1106     5.8    11    92

                TEAM PASSING

                   C  A  I          Pct.    Yds.   TDs   LG

Opponent    59 101 5      .584    1050    8    74

Greenville    48  86  4      .558     714    4     66    

            TOTAL OFFENSE

                   Plays  Yds.   Avg.    TDs   LG

Opponent    277   2150    430.0   24    80

Greenville   276   1820    364.0   15    92

            PUNTING

                   Punts  Yds.    Avg.    BL    LG

Opponent      18    570    31.7    0    48

Greenville      20   757    37.8    0    51

          GREENVILLE PUNTING

                   Punts Yds.    Avg.    BL    LG

Andrew Ibarra  20   757    37.8    0    51

          SCORE BY QUARTERS

Opponent    34    69    43    35    —181

Greenville   14     47    28    41    —130

          SEASON RESULTS

Tyler Chapel Hill 63, Greenville 36

Frisco Liberty 55, Greenville 21

Greenville 59, Carrollton Ranchview 0

Ennis 28, Greenville 0

Royse City 35, Greenville 14

               

