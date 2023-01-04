  Led by Micah Simpson, the Greenville Lions’ offensive numbers in football were up in 2022 from the previous season.

  The Lions averaged 341.8 yards per game in 2022, scoring 36 touchdowns. That’s up from the 2021 numbers of 326.5 and 27 TDs.

  The biggest increase was in rushing as the Lions averaged 248.1 yards rushing per game, running for 27 touchdowns. The 2021 Lions averaged 212.1 yards and ran for 20 TDs.

  Simpson, who played quarterback, running back and wide receiver, ran for a team-high 1,472 yards and 21 TDs on 177 carries though missing two games. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry and 184 yards rushing per game, one of the highest per game totals in school history.

  Simpson ran for a school-record 444 yards and six TDs on 34 carries during the Lions’ 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty. The senior earned the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week award as well as the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 5A.

  Simpson’s other TD runs covered 9, 7, 48, 54, 4, 23, 75, 10, 47, 72, 13, 15, 2, 26 and 6 yards.

  He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD, caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and thew for five TDs. Simpson was 39-of-71 passing for 555 yards and caught eight passes for 115 yards.

  Kamron Neal was also a big-play guy for the Lions’ offense. Neal ranked second on the team in rushing with 642 yards and four TDs on 82 carries for an average of 7.8 yards per carry.

  Neal also caught a team-high 18 passes for 289 yards and three TDs. He averaged 16.0 yards per catch.

  Anthony  Johnson, who made several starts at quarterback for the Lions, was 27-of-60 passing for 382 yards and four TDs.

  The Lions passed for 937 yards, which is down from the previous season of 1,513.

  JaQualyn Davis was the Lions’ second-leading receiver with 17 catches for 286 yards and four TDs and Zarrian Jackson caught 13 for 170 and a score.

  The Lions faced one of their tougher schedules as the 10 opponents went 62-55 for a .530 winning percentage. The Lions faced six playoff teams, including 7-4 Lake Dallas, 12-3 Chapel Hill, 9-3 Crandall, 11-3 Melissa, 8-4 Lucas Lovejoy and 7-6 Terrell. Chapel Hill and Melissa both went four rounds deep in the playoffs and Terrell went three rounds.

  Greenville finished with a 2-8 season record and went 1-6 in District 7-5A-II play to place seventh behind 7-0 Melissa, 6-1 Lovejoy, 5-2 Crandall, 4-3 Terrell, 3-4 Denison and 2-5 Mesquite Poteet. All four of those district teams won their bi-district playoff games.

 

                Greenville Lions

       2022 Football Season Statistics

                  RUSHING

                            Att. Yds. Avg. TDs

Micah Simpson     177  1472  8.3  21

Kamron Neal          82   642  7.8    4

Jaden Johnson       38   143  3.8    1

Anthony Johnson   60   140  2.3   0

Isiah Williams         5     39  7.8    0

Greg Washington   10    34   3.4   0

Amauryen Nelson    3    26   8.7    0

Zarrian Jackson      5    26   5.2    0

Justin Fisher         10    24   2.4    1

JaQualyn Davis       4    18    4.5   0

David Waller           1     7    7.0    0

Joel Luna               1     1    1.0    0

Isiah Williams        1     0     0.0   0

TEAM                    6  -65  -10.8    0

                    PASSING

                                         C A I   Pct.  Yds.  TDs

Micah Simpson                 39 71 4  .549  555   5

Anthony Johnson              27 60 2  .450  382  4

Kamron Neal                      0  1  0  .000     0   0

Joel Luna                           0  1  0  .000     0   0

 

                     RECEIVING

                              Ct. Yds. Avg. TDs

 Kamron Neal           18 289  16.0  3

JaQualyn Davis        17 286   16.8  4

Zarrian Jackson       13 170   13.1   1

Micah Simpson          8 115   14.4   1

Amauryen Nelson      5   59   11.8   0

Noe Osornio              2  15    7.5   0

Jaden Johnson           1   4     4.0   0

Hayden McGuire         1   2     2.0   0

Isiah Williams            1  -3   -3.0   0

                 TEAM RUSHING

                    Att.  Yds.   Avg. TDs

Opponent      365  2644  7.2   31

Greenville     403  2481  6.2   27

 

                    TEAM PASSING

                           C A I        Pct.   Yds. TDs

Opponent               109 202  2  .540  1839 24

Greenville                66 133  6  .496    937   9

                    TEAM OFFENSE

                                       Plays Yds.   Avg.    TDs

Opponent                          567  4483  448.3    55

Greenville                          536  3481  341.8    36

 

                           PUNTING

                              Punts Yds. Avg. BL

Opponent                  18    660  36.7  0

Greenville                 40  1284   32.1   1

 

                     SCORE BY QUARTERS

Opponent            130  152  88  58 —428

Greenville             54  79    52  69 —254

 

 

      2022 Season Results

Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7

Greenville 42, Frisco Liberty 31

Chapel Hill 69, Greenville 20

Denison 34, Greenville 27

Greenville 34, Princeton 6

Crandall 62, Greenville 36

Mesquite Poteet 29, Greenville 27

Melissa 49, Greenville 27

Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13

Terrell 51, Greenville 21

