Led by Micah Simpson, the Greenville Lions’ offensive numbers in football were up in 2022 from the previous season.
The Lions averaged 341.8 yards per game in 2022, scoring 36 touchdowns. That’s up from the 2021 numbers of 326.5 and 27 TDs.
The biggest increase was in rushing as the Lions averaged 248.1 yards rushing per game, running for 27 touchdowns. The 2021 Lions averaged 212.1 yards and ran for 20 TDs.
Simpson, who played quarterback, running back and wide receiver, ran for a team-high 1,472 yards and 21 TDs on 177 carries though missing two games. He averaged 8.3 yards per carry and 184 yards rushing per game, one of the highest per game totals in school history.
Simpson ran for a school-record 444 yards and six TDs on 34 carries during the Lions’ 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty. The senior earned the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week award as well as the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for Class 5A.
Simpson’s other TD runs covered 9, 7, 48, 54, 4, 23, 75, 10, 47, 72, 13, 15, 2, 26 and 6 yards.
He also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a TD, caught a 48-yard touchdown pass and thew for five TDs. Simpson was 39-of-71 passing for 555 yards and caught eight passes for 115 yards.
Kamron Neal was also a big-play guy for the Lions’ offense. Neal ranked second on the team in rushing with 642 yards and four TDs on 82 carries for an average of 7.8 yards per carry.
Neal also caught a team-high 18 passes for 289 yards and three TDs. He averaged 16.0 yards per catch.
Anthony Johnson, who made several starts at quarterback for the Lions, was 27-of-60 passing for 382 yards and four TDs.
The Lions passed for 937 yards, which is down from the previous season of 1,513.
JaQualyn Davis was the Lions’ second-leading receiver with 17 catches for 286 yards and four TDs and Zarrian Jackson caught 13 for 170 and a score.
The Lions faced one of their tougher schedules as the 10 opponents went 62-55 for a .530 winning percentage. The Lions faced six playoff teams, including 7-4 Lake Dallas, 12-3 Chapel Hill, 9-3 Crandall, 11-3 Melissa, 8-4 Lucas Lovejoy and 7-6 Terrell. Chapel Hill and Melissa both went four rounds deep in the playoffs and Terrell went three rounds.
Greenville finished with a 2-8 season record and went 1-6 in District 7-5A-II play to place seventh behind 7-0 Melissa, 6-1 Lovejoy, 5-2 Crandall, 4-3 Terrell, 3-4 Denison and 2-5 Mesquite Poteet. All four of those district teams won their bi-district playoff games.
Greenville Lions
2022 Football Season Statistics
RUSHING
Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Micah Simpson 177 1472 8.3 21
Kamron Neal 82 642 7.8 4
Jaden Johnson 38 143 3.8 1
Anthony Johnson 60 140 2.3 0
Isiah Williams 5 39 7.8 0
Greg Washington 10 34 3.4 0
Amauryen Nelson 3 26 8.7 0
Zarrian Jackson 5 26 5.2 0
Justin Fisher 10 24 2.4 1
JaQualyn Davis 4 18 4.5 0
David Waller 1 7 7.0 0
Joel Luna 1 1 1.0 0
Isiah Williams 1 0 0.0 0
TEAM 6 -65 -10.8 0
PASSING
C A I Pct. Yds. TDs
Micah Simpson 39 71 4 .549 555 5
Anthony Johnson 27 60 2 .450 382 4
Kamron Neal 0 1 0 .000 0 0
Joel Luna 0 1 0 .000 0 0
RECEIVING
Ct. Yds. Avg. TDs
Kamron Neal 18 289 16.0 3
JaQualyn Davis 17 286 16.8 4
Zarrian Jackson 13 170 13.1 1
Micah Simpson 8 115 14.4 1
Amauryen Nelson 5 59 11.8 0
Noe Osornio 2 15 7.5 0
Jaden Johnson 1 4 4.0 0
Hayden McGuire 1 2 2.0 0
Isiah Williams 1 -3 -3.0 0
TEAM RUSHING
Att. Yds. Avg. TDs
Opponent 365 2644 7.2 31
Greenville 403 2481 6.2 27
TEAM PASSING
C A I Pct. Yds. TDs
Opponent 109 202 2 .540 1839 24
Greenville 66 133 6 .496 937 9
TEAM OFFENSE
Plays Yds. Avg. TDs
Opponent 567 4483 448.3 55
Greenville 536 3481 341.8 36
PUNTING
Punts Yds. Avg. BL
Opponent 18 660 36.7 0
Greenville 40 1284 32.1 1
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Opponent 130 152 88 58 —428
Greenville 54 79 52 69 —254
2022 Season Results
Lake Dallas 34, Greenville 7
Greenville 42, Frisco Liberty 31
Chapel Hill 69, Greenville 20
Denison 34, Greenville 27
Greenville 34, Princeton 6
Crandall 62, Greenville 36
Mesquite Poteet 29, Greenville 27
Melissa 49, Greenville 27
Lucas Lovejoy 63, Greenville 13
Terrell 51, Greenville 21
