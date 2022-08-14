The Greenville Lions took a step closer to the start of the 2022 football season with a preseason scrimmage at Whitehouse on Thursday.
Whitehouse scored once each with the first offense and second offense in the controlled portion of the scrimmage. Whitehouse also scored twice in the live quarter. The Lions scored on a 38-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Johnson to wide receiver Micah Simpson.
“I think we represented ourselves well,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “Like everybody we’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on.”
Duke said the Lions were OK injury-wise, which he said was good.
Varsity newcomer Johnson operated the first offense during the scrimmage and Joel Luna was at quarterback for the second offense.
“We dropped a touchdown pass,” said Duke. “We had some opportunities.”
Duke said Juan Tapia made some plays on defense at linebacker.
The Lions will scrimmage again at home on Thursday against Mount Pleasant with the freshmen and junior varsity to scrimmage at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity at 7.
Greenville went 3-7 last season while Whitehouse, the hometown of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went 2-8.
The Lions are to open the season on Aug. 26 at Lake Dallas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.