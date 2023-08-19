MOUNT PLEASANT — Greg Washington’s 70-yard touchdown run was the highlight of the Greenville Lions’ preseason football scrimmage at Mount Pleasant on Thursday night.
Washington scored on the Lions’ sixth play of the controlled scrimmage, taking a handoff from quarterback Nathan Michell and racing straight up the middle to the goal line.
The Lions nearly scored a second touchdown during a live quarter after driving from their 30-yard line to the Mount Pleasant 2 following a 44-yard pass completion. But the Lions were backed up five yards by a penalty and though quarterback Anthony Johnson ran 7 yards for an apparent touchdown it was called off due to a protective whistle by an official. Johnson was wearing a yellow jersey when directing the first offense.
Mount Pleasant scored on a pair of 3-yard runs, once in the controlled portion of the scrimmage and again in the live quarter.
The Tigers would have scored a third touchdown on an interception return but the play was whistled dead.
Mount Pleasant, a 2-8 team last season, outgained the Lions 297-181 in total yardage, including a 199-106 advantage in rushing yards.
Johnson, who was working with the first offense, was 4-of-11 passing for 75 yards.
“I thought our effort was good,” said Randy Jackson, the Lions’ new head coach, “We put in new schemes. It’s going to get better every week. It’s a work in progress.”
Jackson said he was happy with the pace of the offense.
“We played fast,” he said. “We’ve just got to get better up front.”
The two teams worked on special teams.
Greenville was 4-of-5 on extra point kicks in a special practice and also converted after the Lions’ only touchdown.
The Lions punted for yardages of 21, 40, 37 and 32 yards.
The Lions’ special teams blocked a 40-yard field goal try by the Tigers. Mount Pleasant was 3-of-4 on field goal tries from 32 yards and 0-of-2 from 40 yards.
The Tigers punted for yardages of 31, 27, 25 and 36 yards and had a 57-yard punt in the live quarter. Greenville punted once in the quarter for 33 yards.
Aiden Lewis led the Lion defense with an interception.
This was the Lions’ only preseason scrimmage before they start the season at home on Aug. 25 against Lake Dallas. Lake Dallas went 7-4 last season, including a 34-7 win over Greenville in the 2022 season opener.
Jackson was hired as the Lions’ head coach on Aug. 4 after former head coach Darren Duke resigned on Aug. 2 after six seasons as the head coach. The Lions finished at 2-8 last season.
Greenville’s junior varsity scored a couple of times on a 40-yard run and a 40-yard pass. Mount Pleasant’s JV scored on a pair of 40-yard passes.
The freshman and junior varsity teams from Greenville and Mount Pleasant scrimmaged on both sides of the field prior to the varsity scrimmage. The temperature during the two sub-varsity scrimmages was at 100 degrees. The temperature dropped a few degrees for the varsity scrimmage.
