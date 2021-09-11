The Greenville Lions got a breather on their 2021 football schedule with a 59-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The 5A Lions, who’d lost to state-ranked Tyler Chapel Hill and talented Frisco Liberty in their first two games, overpowered a 4A Ranchview team that hasn’t won a game since 2019. Greenville wound up with a commanding 534-96 advantage in total yardage.
Led by running back O.J. Johnson, the Lions rushed for 430 yards and six touchdowns while Greenville’s T.O.B. (Tough Ol’ Boys) defense knocked the Wolves back for a minus 24 yards in rushing. Ranchview picked up most of its yardage on completions of 15, 13, 11, 28 and 29 yards by quarterbacks Andrew Erlenbush and David Martini. Other than those five plays the Wolves were stymied by the T.O.B. defense. The Wolves were 5-of-23 passing with interceptions by Greenville’s Jamoriyon Stephenson, Evan Bennett and Joel Luna.
“You get your confidence shaken when you have a couple of rough outings,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
“This let’s the kids know you can do it. Anytime you can get a big win it’s good for your heart.”
Johnson ran for a career-high 208 yards on 20 carries, scoring on runs of 3, 6 and 82 yards.
Micah Simpson ran for 97 yards on just three carries including a 92-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Simpson also caught a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Galay, who was 6-of-10 passing for 104 yards.
Kamron Neal, the son of the record-setting Greenville sprinter Henry Heal, ran for 73 yards on five carries, including a 41-yard touchdown run.
Zy Tyson ran for 61 yards on eight carries, including a 28-yard touchdown. Tyson also caught two passes for 13 yards.
Lion placekicker Archer Odeneal was 8-of-8 on extra points and booted a 24-yard field goal.
Stephenson scored the Lions’ final touchdown on a 45-yard fumble return.
The Lions lost a couple of early turnovers before they settled down. They scored four touchdowns in their first seven offensive plays in the third quarter.
“We need to protect the ball,” said Duke. “We were a little bit sloppy with it early.”
The Lions will resume their tough schedule on Friday at home against No. 6 state-ranked Ennis in the District 8-5A-II opener. Ennis is the two-time defending district champion.
