The Greenville Lions’ run defense should get a strong test tonight when the Lions entertain former district rival Mount Pleasant in the final non-district game of the 2020 football season.
The opening kickoff is set for 7:30 at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium as the Lions play their third straight home game. Next week they’re scheduled to open District 8-5A-II play at Ennis, the No. 1 ranked team in 5A.
Mount Pleasant, which is 2-0 for the season, is averaging 306 yards rushing per game. They’ve whipped Wylie East 49-6 and Sherman 24-7.
“They’re big and physical,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “They run the ball. They look old-school. Double tight (ends). They have just lined up and pounded the two teams they played and they’re good defensively.”
Running back Edward Wilder, a 6-1, 180-pound junior, leads the Mount Pleasant rushers with 228 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Wilder ran just three times for 76 yards and a pair of TDs versus Wylie East and 152 yards and two scores against Sherman.
Running back Jaylen Williams also went over 100 yards in the win over Sherman and has dashed for 174 yards and two TDs on 42 carries.
Caleb Jones ran for 137 yards and two TDs on nine carries against Wylie East.
Mount Pleasant quarterback Keller Thompson has rushed for a touchdown and is 6-of-13 passing for 85 yards.
Greenville is 1-1 for the season after falling 39-20 last week to Frisco Liberty. The Lions trailed only 26-20 late in the third quarter but could not match the Redhawks’ pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Lion defense, which limited 4A Henderson to 247 total yards in a 34-18 victory, gave up 525 yards to Frisco Liberty.
Duke said the Lions had some issues with tackling.
“Some things you see early in the season,” he said. “I actually think there are some positives. These are things we can correct. We focused on our tackling. We’re prepared to be physical.”
The Lion offense finished with 379 total yards against Frisco Liberty, including 183 rushing and 196 passing. The Lions’ offense has been fairly balanced in the two games so far, averaging 197.5 yards rushing and 157.5 passing. Lion quarterback Brandon Stephens has rushed for a team-high 185 yards and four touchdowns and is 18-of-32 passing for 277 yards and a TD.
Miles Denson has rushed for 136 yards and a TD on 15 carries and leads the Lion receivers with seven catches for 58 yards.
The Lions’ next two leading receivers are Shawn Brown (5-128, 2 TDs) and Caleb Johnson (5-32).
