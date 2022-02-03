The Greenville Lions gained some new district opponents and will be facing some familiar foes after the University Interscholastic League announced on Thursday the new alignments for the next two seasons.
Royse City also learned it will join Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath in District 10-6A.
The Lions are switching from District 8-5A, Division II in football to 7-5A-II and will only be keeping one district opponent: Crandall. Their new district opponents for football will include Denison, Lucas Lovejoy, Melissa, Mesquite Poteet, Princeton and Terrell, which is moving up from Class 4A.
The Lions knew they were gaining some new district opponents for football because Royse City and North Forney from 8-5A-II moved up to Class 6A and Sulphur Springs dropped down to 4A. The Lions will be losing two traditionally tough teams from their football district: Ennis and Corsicana, plus Forney.
The UIL bases the classifications due to enrollment numbers of the high school. The UIL’s cutoff limit for 5A was 2,224 students. Royse City turned in an adjusted enrollment number of 2,333.5. Greenville's enrollment was 1,515.
“We’re the fourth smallest number in Class 6A,” said Royse City athletic director David Petroff.
The Bulldogs will be paired in 10-6A with Rockwall-Heath, Rockwall, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn and Tyler Legacy. That will be the district for other sports as well. The Bulldogs have been playing some of those teams in various sports including Heath and Rockwall, which finished first and second in the football district last season.
The Lions have been in football districts before with Crandall, Denison, Lovejoy, Poteet and Terrell, which is coached by head coach Marvin Sedberry Jr. and defensive coordinator Marvin Sedberry Sr., who was the Lions’ head football coach from 1995-2000, 2002-3 and 2012-15. Sedberry Sr. led the Lions to eight playoff appearances.
The Lions are keeping their District 13-5A number for the other sports but will face a new lineup that includes Denison, Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton and Sherman. They’ve been in districts in the past with all those schools except for Melissa and Princeton. Highland Park, usually the team to beat in Greenville’s current 13-5A, is moving up to 6A.
The new realignment will be fairly easy on the travel for the Lions, who’ve been in past districts with East Texas teams Marshall, Hallsville, Texas High of Texarkana, Longview and Longview Pine Tree.
“Any district in Region II’s going to be hard,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “It’s all about the travel...”
