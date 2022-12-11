Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Kaufman and Rockwall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Caution should be exercised near the river as water begins to flow out of the banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 4.7 feet Friday evening. &&