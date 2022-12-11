The Greenville Lions led North Forney by only two points heading into the fourth quarter of the final game of the Lions' basketball tournament.
But the Lions kicked their game into another gear in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Falcons 29-21 to claim a 72-62 win on Friday night and repeat as the champions of their tournament. Last year's win over Princeton was the first time they'd won their tournament in 30 years.
Greenville finished 4-0 in the tournament after also beating Mesquite Poteet 49-42 in an earlier game on Friday and then 58-54 over Terrell and 57-47 over North Mesquite on Thursday.
Greenville's Micah Simpson and Hezakiah Anderson shared the most valuable player award for the tournament. Simpson scored 53 points in the tournament for a 13.2-point average and ran the offense for much of the tournament at point guard. Anderson averaged 9.7 points and nearly that many rebounds.
Simpson scored all his 7 points against North Forney in the fourth quarter, when the Lions really needed them.
"He led us and played under control and played true team basketball, got people involved," said Lions coach Chris Williams.
Anderson scored 15 points and pulled down some big rebounds against North Forney.
"He had a double-double," said Williams. "His rebounding really set us up."
JaQualyn Davis hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 15 points.
"Toodie (JaQualyn) Davis, was big time from the 3," said Williams. "We needed those."
Anthony Johnson led the Lions early with 11 of his game-high 18 points in the first half.
Trenton McCoy hit a couple of big 3-pointers in the first quarter to finish with 8 points.
"Trent McCoy came alive off the bench," said Willams.
Ledarius Jones led North Forney with 15 points, while Nick Marshall tossed in 12 and Zachary Thompson added 11.
"I'm real proud of them," said Williams, whose Lions improved to 7-6 for the season. "But my message to them is don't let that be your Super Bowl. You've got to stay healthy and get used to winning and want to win all the time.
"I'm just proud of them and they're down early in the game and they just looked at each other and said, 'We're good.'"
Johnson also had a big tournament for the Lions, scoring a game-high 17 points in the win over Mesquite Poteet. Simpson was next in that game with 15 points and Xak Wylie added 8. Johnson averaged 13.5 points for the tournament.
Greenville Lions basketball tournament
Friday's first game
Mesquite Poteet 8 13 11 10 —42
Greenville 14 6 9 18 —49
MP: J.J. Lewis 3, Bradin Hejny 13, Jeremiah Taylor 18, Preston Conlee 4, Josh Hobbs 2, Teyveon Powell 2.
G: Xak Wylie 8, Micah Simpson 15, Hezakiah Anderson 5, JaQualyn Davis 4, Anthony Johnson 17.
Friday's second game
North Forney 20 7 14 21 —62
Greenville 13 17 13 29 —72
NF: Ledarius Jones 15, Caden Rider 4, Zachary Thompson 11, Keivon Johnson 8, Tamarion Crochett 8, Leontate Richard 4, Nick Marshall 12.
G: Xak Wylie 2, Micah Simpson 7, Hezakiah Anderson 15, David Waller 3, JaQualyn Davis 15, Anthony Johnson 18, Kyler Darter 2, Damon Jones 2, Trenton McCoy 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.