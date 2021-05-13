They didn’t hold spring training in 2020 due to concerns over COVID-19.
It’s been a return to normal for the Greenville Lions’ football team in the spring of 2021 as they will wrap up three weeks of spring training with the Red-White intrasquad game at 6 p.m. Thursday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“We tried to split them up evenly,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Duke said he expects the spring game to be competitive.
“I feel like we’ve got them evenly matched,” he said. “We want competition for playing time. How much do you want to earn your position?”
Returning quarterback Joe Galay will play for the Red team, while Hunter Waters and Micah Simpson will take turns quarterbacking the White team.
Galay backed up senior Brandon Stephens at quarterback on the Lions’ 4-5 playoff team in the fall. Galay was 5-of-9 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Two of the Lions’ top four rushers also return including O.J. Johnson (67-350, 5 TDs) and Hue Pitts (60-315, 2 TDs).
“I’ve been really pleased with the older kids,” said Duke.
Duke said Pitts and Johnson “both had nice runs” in a practice scrimmage last week.
“Zy Tyson, he had a real good scrimmage on Thursday,” said Duke. “He ran with the ball. Looked fast.”
Tyson ran for 13 yards on two carries last season.
“I think the offense outshined the defense,” Duke said of the scrimmage.
“I thought we played physical,” he said. “It was a little bit sloppy. The effort was good.”
Duke said the defense had some problems with tackling though the effort was there.
“When you haven’t done much live tackling, I think it showed,” he said.
The Lions worked around the sport of baseball, which finished last week. Several of the Lion football players were still playing baseball. Those baseball players participated in some football practices before baseball ended, but not any with live tackling.
The spring game will include a live kicking game with kickoffs, punts and returns.
“We’re hoping to get a big play or two, liven up things,” said Duke of the kicking game.
The special teams will be manned by junior varsity and special teamers, according to Duke, though Andrew Ibarra, Isaiah Lowe and Archer Odeneal return to handle the kicking duties.
Returning lineman Greg Just has also taken turns in the spring punting the football.
Lowe intercepted two passes to lead the Lions’ seven-on-seven team in a tournament. Principal Heath Jarvis and graduating wide receiver-running back Miles Denson coached the team. Denson, who is headed to Pittsburg State in Kansas, led the Lions’ rushers with 720 yards and 10 TDs on 89 carries last season and also caught 23 passes for 322 yards and two scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.