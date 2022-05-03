Greenville honored its 11 seniors before falling 12-0 to North Forney in the Lions’ last home game of the 2022 baseball season at John Mason Field.
The game was pushed back a day due to a shortage of umpires. The two teams were to play again on Friday night at North Forney, which was to be the Lions’ final game of the season. North Forney is headed to the playoffs.
Greenville recognized seniors Dawson Diggs, Hunter Waters, Aiden Schafft, Caden Bowers, Jacson Cathey, Cameron Christian, Stenson Sanders, Aaron Burnette, Joe Galay, Josh Rivers and Jay Cranfill with family members before the game.
“Probably one of the hardest things I’ve had to do in my coaching career, I had 11 seniors and made sure they all got in on senior night,” said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle. “And we were competitive until the end. Good group of boys. They worked their tail ends off all season and I thought they deserved it. Especially on their home field.”
North Forney outhit the Lions 12-1, scoring five runs in the first inning, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and three in the seventh.
“You know if we don’t make an error in the game, it’s a 1-0 game in the sixth,” said Slagle. “They can hit. They’ve got a good dude (Cole Lancaster) on the mound. He was the pitcher of the year last year for the district and he pitched pretty good tonight.”
North Forney moved up into a tie with Forney for first place in the district at 11-2. The Falcons improved to 24-4-1 overall.
The Lions dropped to 2-11 in district play.
