For the past 30 years, the Greenville Athletics Department & Booster Club have sold discount cards to raise money for their programs.
If you have ever been in possession of a “Lions Card” then you had access to many local discounts that saved you some money throughout the year.
But this year, the Lions Cards have gone digital. What this means for you is that you still get the same great local discounts, but now they will reside on your phone. No more “I lost my card” or “I don’t know where my card is” or “I left my card at home”.
The Greenville Athletic Booster Club has partnered with a company called MONEYDOLLY to provide our community with a digital Lions Card. MONEYDOLLY is a free app that lives on your phone. There are more discounts than ever, and you now get access to a feature called Card Connection. When you purchase a Lions Card, not only do you get the local discounts here in Greenville, but MONEYDOLLY will GPS locate to within 50 miles of wherever you are in the United States and you get the deals in those areas, too! There are over 800 different discounts in DFW alone and the cards are valid for one year.
If you would like to support the Greenville Lions Athletic Booster Club and have access to some great local discounts, just scan the attached QR Code below with your phones camera and you will receive a text with a link to purchase a digital Lions Discount Card or simply make a donation. The cards are $20 with a small convenience fee at checkout. Upon checkout you will receive a text with a link to download your new digital Lions Discount Card. Once downloaded you can begin using your discounts immediately.
