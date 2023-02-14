When it rained it poured as in goals for the Greenville Lions during their 6-1 District 13-5A soccer victory over Denison on Friday night.
The two teams battled in less than ideal weather conditions. Near the end of the game the temperature was 38 degrees with a wind chill of 31. The wind was blowing at 13 mph and then it started raining.
But the Lions kept on scoring, finishing with a final goal with four seconds remaining. The six goals were a season high.
“Six goals, that speaks for itself,” said Lions coach Christopher James. “Six goals at home. It’s a good feeling to get six goals. Defense is great but the best you can hope for is 0-0.”
James said the Lions’ emphasis lately has been on scoring and it paid off as they moved into a tie for second place in 13-5A with Sherman at 3-2. Sherman beat the Lions 1-0 last week in a game that was delayed and shortened due to lightning.
“Yesterday’s practice was good,” said James, noting how the Lions bounced back from that loss.
Caleb Salazar scored twice for the Lions and also assisted Felix Kayembe on the final goal. Also scoring for the Lions were Raul De La Cruz off an assist from Alex Perez, Brayan Robles off an assist from Edwin Rojas and Carlos Sanchez-Morales on a penalty kick. Sanchez-Morales also recorded an assist.
Denison scored with 8:28 left on a penalty kick by Anthony Cruz as the Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-5-2 for the season and 1-3-1 in district play.
The Lions are now 5-3 overall.
James noted that it was “cold and windy” but the Lions just “came out and played.”
“That’s Coach Duke’s T.O.B. (tough ol’ boy) stuff,” said James, noting the catch-phrase used by athletic director Darren Duke to inspire the Lions.
Greenville’s junior varsity tied the Denison JV 1-1 on a goal by Avery Phillips.
Both Greenville teams are slated to play again on Tuesday at Princeton.
The Lady Lions dropped their District 13-5A game at Denison on Friday, 5-0. They are 0-5 in district play.
The Lady Lions, who are 6-12-1 for the season, are to play against Princeton at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. Princeton is 2-3 in district play.
