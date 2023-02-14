Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur along the river reach. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14.3 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage by early Wednesday morning. &&