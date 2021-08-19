The Greenville Lions will play their only preseason scrimmage at home on Thursday night in preparation for their 2021 football season opener.
All of the other area teams are also scheduled to scrimmage either on Thursday or Friday. Most teams scrimmaged last week.
Thursday’s schedule includes Lakeview Centennial at Greenville, Caddo Mills at Mineola, North Lamar at Quinlan Ford, Paul Pewitt at Commerce, Lone Oak at Scurry-Rosser, Celeste at Tioga, Quitman at Boles, Wolfe City at Bells and Tom Bean at Cumby.
Friday’s schedule features Royse City at Frisco Liberty, Campbell at Fannindel and Greenville Christian in Carrollton for a three-team scrimmage against Harvest and Cornerstone.
The Lions opted to hold spring training before the 2020-21 school season ended so they’re limited to one preseason scrimmage. They started practice a week behind all the other local teams.
The Lions’ freshmen and junior varsity will scrimmage the Patriots on different sides of the T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium field, starting at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow at 6:30.
Greenville will face a Lakeview Centennial team that has a new head coach. Anthony Saincilaire, an assistant coach last season, moved up to replace Kendall Miller, who is now at Frisco Emerson.
“He said he had to replace a bunch of coaches,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “They’re talented. They’ve been a good 6A program the last several years. It’ll be a good test for us. They run the ball well.”
Duke said the Patriots will test a Greenville defense that is looking to fill some holes left by graduation.
The scrimmage plan is for 12 plays by both teams’ first offense and 10 plays by the second offenses. Both offenses will also line up on the other team’s 25 and practice overtime plays before going to two live quarters.
“We won’t return kicks or that kind of thing,” said Duke. “No rush or returns. We’ll do all of our special teams (kickoffs, extra points, punts).”
The Lions went 4-5 last season, reaching the playoffs for the second straight season after finishing second place in a four-team zone. District 8-5A-II went to zone play last fall after three district teams went into quarantine due to COVID-19.
Lakeview Centennial’s schedule was also limited last season due to the pandemic. The Patriots only played five games, winning four of them.
The Lions will be looking for some big runs by running backs O.J. Johnson and Hue Pitts, who ranked third and fourth on the rushing list in 2020 with 350 and 315 yards.
The Lions’ top two rushers, Miles Denson and Brandon Stephens, graduated along with their top three receivers, Shawn Brown, Denson and Caleb Johnson, who all signed letters of intent to play college football.
Joe Galay will be taking over at quarterback for Stephens, who passed for 1,394 yards and ran for 527 in 2020.
Zydarrenain Tyson, who caught six passes last season for 112 yards, is also back on offense.
Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland said the Eagles’ numbers will be limited for their only preseason scrimmage. He said the Eagles’ goal is to “be sharp” with the players that they have and “get home in good shape.”
Uland is back for his second stint with the Eagles after coaching Wylie Prep to three state six-man titles.
He’s also coached the Eagles to four state six-man championships.
The 2021 season openers for all teams will be next week.
Thursday’s football scrimmages
Lakeview Centennial at Greenville 5:30/6:30
Caddo Mills at Mineola
North Lamar at Quinlan Ford 7:00
Paul Pewitt at Commerce 6:00
Lone Oak at Scurry-Rosser
Celeste at Tioga
Quitman at Boles 5:00 Wolfe City at Bells
Tom Bean at Cumby 6:00
Friday’s scrimmages
Royse City at Frisco Liberty
Campbell at Fannindel 5:00
Greenville Christian in Carrollton vs. Harvest-Cornerstone
6:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.