The Greenville Lions blanked Farmersville 4-0 to start off their own soccer tournament on Thursday and also win in the head coaching debut of Chris James.
“I think we should have scored a few more goals,” said James, who moved up from an assistant’s position to follow Chuck Malmros as head coach of the Lions. “A win’s, a win, a win. Good job. I thought we played well on possession. We took a lot of shots.”
James said he was happy that the Lions closed well, scoring three goals in the final five minutes.
Jonathan Merino assisted on three of the goals and Trenton Hale assisted on the other one.
Scoring were Jonathan Jaimes, Carlos Rios, Joel Vargas and Jaden Wilson.
The Lions dropped their second game of the tournament on Thursday night to Community, 2-1. Wilson scored Greenville’s only goal unassisted.
“They were a solid group,” James said of the Community Braves.”They had a lot of speed. They kept us running a lot. We had a bunch of shooting opportunities. Didn’t finish up top.”
---
The Greenville Lady Lions opened the tournament on Thursday morning with a 2-1 loss to Caddo Mills.
Caroline Bowers scored the Lady Lions’ only goal unassisted.
Rylee Ringer scored for Caddo Mills off an assist from Mattison Campbell and Jacey Sharkey scored off an assist from Hannah Aitchison.
Greenville dropped to 1-2 for the season. The Lady Lions won their home opener on Tuesday over North Lamar, 9-0.
The boys and girls tournaments are to wrap up on Saturday with the championship games. The girls final is set for 3 p.m., with the boys final to follow at 4:45 p.m.
