A winning record and a trip to the playoffs last season have given the Greenville Lions’ soccer team some early momentum for the 2023 season.
The Lions, who went 11-8 in 2022 and reached the Class 5A playoffs, opened the 2023 campaign with a 2-0 home win over the Texas High Tigers of Texarkana on Tuesday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“Their work ethic after having success definitely changed the mentality,” said Lions coach Christopher James. “Winning breeds winning.”
The Lions won on a goal by Josh Rojas in the first half and then one by Carlos Sanchez Morales with 11:52 left.
Rojas got the second scoring opportunity started with a shot to Joel Vargas. Vargas then headed the ball over to Morales, who booted it into the net.
Greenville kept the pressure on the Texas High defense for much of the game and had some near misses, including a couple of shots that banged off the post.
“That was a solid game,” said James. “Last year we played them we didn’t score until the last 10 minutes.”
James said the Lions played hard though they had some inexperienced players in the lineup.
“We only return six varsity players,” he said. “All six of those guys played. It was a good way to start out and build a little confidence.”
The Lions had planned to hold a varsity tournament this week but those plans fell through so their next match is on Tuesday at Tyler Legacy.
The junior varsity, which won its match 3-1, will be competing in a JV tournament this week at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. The Lions will have three teams entered, Terrell has two teams and West Mesquite has one.
Jeremiah Brown scored two goals to lead the Lions’ JV to victory on Tuesday and Kevin Hernandez scored the other goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.