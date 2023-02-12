McKINNEY — Sophomore Christian Smallwood’s two free throws with 20 seconds remaining proved to be the difference in a game crucial in the District 13-5A basketball playoff seedings, as McKinney North held off Greenville, 45-44, on Friday.
The Lions (14-16, 5-6) had possession in the final 6.6 seconds, but Micah Simpson’s running floater in the lane bounced off the rim. Simpson’s 15 points and Kayden Edwards’ 13 points led the Lions.
With district champion Lucas Lovejoy holding off Melissa’s upset bid, 69-68, and Sherman’s 72-64 win at Princeton, the Lions will need a win at home against the Leopards and a Bulldog loss at Sherman to create a logjam at 6-6 for three teams vying for third and fourth place.
Greenville chased the Bulldogs (13-15, 6-5) throughout the game and took a 37-36 lead with less than four minutes left. Trent McCoy’s 3-pointer—his only field goal of the game—sparked the Greenville rally, but foul trouble and missed free throws kept the Lions from holding on.
In fact, both teams struggled at the free throw line in the final quarter. North made only 6 of 12, while the Lions converted 7 of 12, keeping the game within reach for either side. Ahead by one with 59 seconds remaining, Greenville’s Anthony Johnson fouled out.
But Edwards connected on one free throw with 8.5 seconds left to close the margin to one, and the Bulldogs’ Ian Russell missed both of his free throws two seconds later.
Tyler Lair, who sank four 3-pointers in the first half, led McKinney North with 18 points.
District 13-5A boys basketball
Greenville 10 9 13 12 — 44
McKinney North 13 13 7 12 -- 45
G — Xak Wylie 7, Micah Simpson 15, Hez Anderson 4, Kayden Edwards 13, Trent McCoy 5.
MN — Ian Russell 8, Christian Smallwood 5, Tyler Lair 18, Lukas Ramning 6, Shane Paelke 4, Jack Flannery 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.